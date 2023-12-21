"I wasn't that excited": Rachel McAdams speaks about why she wasn't on 'Mean Girls' reunion Walmart commercial

Fans of the iconic movie Mean Girls were delighted to see the cast reunite for a series of Walmart commercials, but sadly, Rachel McAdams was nowhere to be seen. Now, in a December 20 interview with Variety, McAdams revealed she was not “that excited” for commercials.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial, if I’m being totally honest,” she said.

In early November, Walmart aired a series of commercials right before black Friday featuring a reunion of the iconic Mean Girls cast, consisting of Lindsey Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Daniel Franzese. But Rachel McAdams was unaware that the rest of the cast was doing the commercial.

Rachel McAdams portrayed the iconic role of Regina George, the ringleader of North Shore High School’s most popular and notorious clique of pink, popular, and manipulative yet beloved high school girls, The Plastics.

Rachel McAdams "didn't know" that the Mean Girls cast were reuniting for the Walmart ads

Walmart’s Black Friday commercials brought back most of the original cast of Mean Girls, including Lindsay Lohan’s Cady, Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen, Amanda Seyfried’s Karen, Daniel Franzese’s Damian, and even Rajiv Surendra’s Mathletes captain, Kevin. However, there was no sign of the undisputed leader of The Plastics, their queen bee, Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

In an interview published on December 20 by Variety, Rachel McAdams revealed why she did not make an appearance in the Walmart commercials. She had two reasons: one, that she was not really into doing commercials, and two, that she didn’t know that the rest of the cast was going to be there. She told the outlet:

"A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

A Broadway musical comedy version of Mean Girls topped off with a screenplay from Tina Fey is all set to hit theaters in 2024, with Fey and Tim Meadows slated to reprise their roles from the original film. Rachel McAdams won’t be a part of the Broadway version, but she said she is still up for a reunion.

"Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end," McAdams told Variety.

"I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it," she added.

Apart from McAdams, the other prominent character missing from the commercials was Lizzy Caplan. She portrayed Janis Ian, who was out for revenge against Regina George and enlisted Cady's help to do so.

The Mean Girls Walmart commercials showed the iconic characters as adults

The former plastics and pals were in full swing this November when Walmart decided to air a series of Black Friday commercials featuring the cast of the original Mean Girls as adult grown-up versions of their characters. The commercials presented the iconic characters dealing with everyday life as adults, with Walmart deals and Mean Girls references thrown in the mix.

Just like the 2004 classic, Cady Heron, played by Lindsey Lohan, gives a narration as Heron, now a guidance counselor, struggles to understand the lingo of the new generation and tries to recruit fresh mathletes. Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Weiners is now an overbearing mother obsessed with what her children do while trying to make “fetch” a thing.

Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith is still reporting the weather and is still quite clueless and aloof. She has two dogs now and is certain that “the clouds” make the weather but wonders if the “girl in the mirror can see you back.” Daniel Franzese’s Damian also makes a comeback in the advertisement. He now teaches the arts and is married to Principal Duvall’s nephew.

Mathletes captain Kevin Gnapoor, played by Rajiv Surendra, also makes a comeback, though only in a short scene, where he encourages Kevin Jr. not to let the haters stop him from doing his thing. Fans were delighted with what they got and loved seeing the original Mean Girls cast in one room.