"Probably gonna get close to a million dollars": Gail Lewis signed Walmart vest up for auction as current bid reaches a whopping $400,100

Former Walmart employee Gail Lewis, who became a TikTok sensation in November 2023 for retiring on camera after working at the retailer for over a decade, is back in the headlines. As per the New York Post, Lewis left her Walmart role for a new and better job.

Recently, a TikTok user with the handle @airrack posted a video of himself visiting Gail Lewis's home in Morris, Illinois. He began by explaining how, a few weeks ago, he texted the Walmart legend asking if he could get her autograph on a Walmart vest.

When she agreed, he went to her residence, got her to sign a Walmart vest, and later put it up for auction. The vest is on sale on eBay, with the current bid standing at a whopping $400,100. As soon as the news of the Lewis Walmart vest auction became viral, netizens had varied reactions to it. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

“The power of a personal brand is real”: Gail Lewis signed Walmart vest gains traction at auction

Former Walmart employee Gail Lewis, who dramatically signed off from the company in November 2023 after ten years of service, started trending again in December when TikToker Eric Decker (@airrack) posted a video of her signing a Walmart vest for him.

Eric Decker called himself a huge fan of Lewis and said he had contacted her to get her autograph on a Walmart uniform. When she agreed, he flew from Los Angeles to Morris, Illinois.

After Lewis signed the vest, Eric Decker surprisingly did not keep the jersey for himself. Instead, he asked the Walmart icon if she would love to put it up for auction and donate the money to charity. He even asked Gail if she had a charity in mind, to which she took the name of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Later, he started the auction on eBay, where the current bid stands at $400,100 and 128 bids so far. The auction began with a bid of $500, but it soared to $15,000 within a couple of hours, according to Whiskey Riff. The auction has over six days left, and the price is expected to reach a million.

The news of Gail Lewis’s signed Walmart vest has gained enough online traction. Here are some of the reactions in this regard:

Exploring, in brief, how Gail Lewis became famous

In late November, Walmart employee Gail Lewis became viral after a video of her signing off emotionally on her last day at the company surfaced online. The clip showed Lewis announcing that she was “signing out” after a decade of working at the Morris branch of the retailer.

“Attention Walmart. This is Gail Lewis, 10-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844. Signing out. Good night,” she said into the walkie-talkie.

She was deemed “the best employee in Walmart’s history” by the video maker @noahglenncarter (on TikTok). The video also revealed Gail talking emotionally about how much she loved her job and how many friends she made over the years – both colleagues and customers.

In the viral video, Lewis also mentioned that she left Walmart for a better job and had mixed “happy-sad” feelings upon her exit from the company, calling it “the end of an era.” Her clip became an overnight sensation, with netizens thanking her for her services, wishing her luck in her future endeavors, and conveying how deeply they would miss her.