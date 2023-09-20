Is Wilko closing its stores across the UK? About 12,500 staff members to potentially lose their jobs as retailer fails to save business

52 Wilko stores were shut last week and 111 are set to follow in their footsteps by the end of next week. Over 400 stores are set to close by October 2023, leading to a loss of employment for an estimated 12,500 staff members, as per the Mirror. The unfortunate move comes after administrators failed to find a vendor that would retain the brand, shops, and its staff.

The retail chain, which proudly served customers for 90 years is still looking for buyers for store properties, having sold 71 stores to Poundland, and 51 store es to B&M.

111 Wilko stores to close down next week

On August 10, the retail giant that sold household goods failed to find a vendor and oversee a takeover, thereby placing it in administration. Shortly after the fall, Wilko stores started to slowly shut down. Last week, 52 stores closed and by the end of next week, the count will rise to 124. Warehouses in Nottinghamshire and Newport were closed on September 15.

PwC administrators have stated that all 400 stores are set to close by early October. This will affect more than 12,500 jobs. B&M acquired 51 locations for £13 million and 71 stores were acquired by Poundland, who stated that former Wilko employees will be considered for employment when the stores reopen, albeit not being a direct transfer.

Barry Williams, the Managing Director of Poundland stated in a press release:

"In the coming weeks, we will work quickly with landlords so we can open these stores as Poundlands with the new ranges that have been pivotal to our recent development."

He added:

"And once that process is complete, we will ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team."

The Wilko website, intellectual property, and brand name were sold to The Range. 37 stores, each, are set to close shop on September 25, 27, and 29. The timing of the closures will be announced soon.

Here is the list of Wilko stores across multiple locations that are all set to close next week:

September 25, Monday

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Darlington, County Durham

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

September 27, Wednesday

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Alnwick, Northumberland

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Arnison-Durham, Durham, County Durham

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Blyth, Northumberland

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Chester Le Street, County Durham

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Hartlepool, County Durham

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

September 29, Friday

Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bedminster, Bristol

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Clowne, Derbyshire

Corby, Northamptonshire

Cowley, Oxfordshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Fareham, Hampshire

Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Gravesend, Kent

Hayes, Middlesex

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester

Mildenhall, Suffolk

Newbury, Berkshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Redditch, Worcestershire

Redhill, Surrey

Retford, Nottinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rushden, Northamptonshire

Spalding, Lincolnshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Syston, Leicestershire

Wallasey, Merseyside

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

The British high-street retail chain was established in 1930 by founder, James Kemsey Wilkinson at 151 Charnwood Street, Leicester, before expanding to over 400 locations. Wilkinson was succeeded by his son, Tony Wilkinson, and then by Tony's daughter, Lisa Wilkinson, and niece, Karin Swann in 2005.