What did Sean Lock say about Russell Brand? Viral video resurfaces online amid recent allegations

On September 16, 2023, British actor-comedian Russell Brand came under fire after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches revealed that he allegedly r*ped, s*xually assaulted, and emotionally abused five women between 2006 and 2013.

A day later, the Metropolitan Police received another formal complaint of alleged s*xual assault against Russell Brand, which reportedly happened in 2003. The accusation emerged when the department approached the above-mentioned investigators "to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a s*xual offense is aware of how to report this to the police," reported Mirror.

In the wake of all these s*xual misconduct allegations against Russell Brand, a video has surfaced online in which late English actor-comedian Sean Lock can be heard saying casually that he hated Russell Brand as he feared that one day her daughters would bring home someone like him.

Netizens are all in praise of the late comedian, as they believe Sean Lock called out Brand on screen about his alleged immoral nature.

Sean Lock slammed Russell Brand on more than one occasion

In the clipping that has now resurfaced on the internet, late actor-comedian Sean Lock can be heard talking about Russell Brand on his iconic comedy show 8 Out of 10 Cats in a 2014 episode. It reveals Lock jokingly slamming Brand’s character.

“Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a dad and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring something like that home,” Lock stated.

As the live audience roared with laughter, Sean Lock further added:

“And he’ll come in and go ‘Oh, oh, such pleasure to be in your charming abode’.”

In the same episode, Sean Lock also took a jab at Russell Brand’s then-published non-fiction book called Revolution and said that instead of Brand trying to sell it, he should encourage people to steal it and make it seem like a "revolution" in the true sense.

What’s interesting is that this was not the only time Sean Lock obliterated Brand. In fact, in 2008, the former said that the latter was setting a bad example for young comedians, hinting at Brand’s lifestyle, which often made headlines around that time. In an earlier episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats, Lock went on record to say:

“Russell is a funny bloke and a talented man but I think he is a bad example to young comics in that to try to achieve success you have to disembowel yourself for public consumption, with every single detail of your life being sold and bartered for attention.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of recent allegations, a ‘Me Too’ movement has ushered in the English comic industry as five female comedians anonymously came forward and shared that they too were the victims of Brand’s s*xual misconduct.

Likewise, former colleagues of Brand have also claimed that he allegedly used them as "his p*mps" and even made them pass messages to attractive female members of the audience. In fact, the Mirror reported that female comedians in England maintain a WhatsApp blacklist, and Russell Brand’s name tops that list as a potential s*xual predator.

The 48-year-old Brand of Get Him to the Greek fame has denied all allegations amid the recent scandal and insisted that all his relationships were "consensual" on his YouTube channel.