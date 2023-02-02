"Peasants from Hampshire": Humiliating Eva Green WhatsApp messages exposed in court

French actress Eva Green felt humiliated after her private WhatsApp messages were read publicly in a courtroom amidst her ongoing battle with a production company.

Green, 42, is currently embroiled in a High Court battle with White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality finance over a sci-fi film called A Patriot that never came to fruition.

Green was giving evidence on the second day of her trial at the High Court, where she said she was humiliated that her messages were now in the limelight.

As per the Guardian, the messages included the Casino Royale star lamenting that she was “obliged to take [the producer’s] s**tty peasant crew members from Hampshire” after the shooting location was changed from Ireland.

Eva Green was supposed to star in A Patriot before production shut down in October 2019. She is now suing White Lantern Film under her "pay or play" contract, claiming she should be paid her $1 million fee for the shelved film.

Eva Green apparently had "excessive" demands from the production team

As per The Guardian, Eva Green is not just suing but also facing accusations from White Lantern Films for allegedly undermining the film's production by making “excessive creative and financial demands” that were not in sync with the film's budget.

According to the court documents reviewed by The Guardian, Eva Green allegedly called one of A Patriot's executive producers, Jake Seal, as "pure vomit," "devious sociopath," "a mad man" and "a liar."

On January 31, Green was questioned about referring to Seal as "evil" and stating that she wanted to "get out" of the movie. To this, Green replied that she had a “very direct way of saying things,” and did not intend to exit the project.

“I was not expecting to have my WhatsApp messages exposed in court. It’s very humiliating. Sometimes you say things you don’t mean. You say you hate a person and you say, ‘I’m going to kill this person.’ Are you going to kill this person? No. It’s a cry from the heart.”

She then gave a reference to Daniel Craig, her James Bond co-star, and comments made by him before he signed for No Time To Die.

“Daniel Craig said, ‘I would rather slash my wrists than do another Bond movie’. He did honour his contract and did another Bond movie and didn’t slash his wrists. Sometimes you say things because you are under extreme pressure. They just come out. I know this story well because I know Daniel."

Eva Green added that she did not do anything to make the film fail, but it was actually the production company's "incompetence" that led to it being shut down.

