Who is Gail Lewis? Tributes pour in as Viral Walmart employee takes over TikTok trends 

A TikTok video of employee Gail Lewis' retirement from Walmart, uploaded by a user, @noahglenncarter, has recently gone viral on social media and left netizens emotional. The video calls Gail Lewis “the best employee in Walmart's history,” and shows her signing off on her last day working at the company.

The video further shows Lewis making an announcement, stating that she is “signing out” after 10 years of her years at the Morris, Illinois, branch of Walmart. Gail then talked about how she loved her job and also stated that she made many friends while she worked there for a decade.

However, as Gail went viral overnight, many people began commenting and resharing the video, thanking her for her services and also wishing her luck for her life ahead. In the viral video, Lewis claimed that it was a “happy sad” feeling, as she left Walmart for a better job. However, it is not yet known where Gail will be joining as she bids adieu to Walmart.

Many netizens also commented by saying how they will deeply miss her. On the other hand, the viral video also sparked a meme fest as many uploaded the video of her clubbed with their video of saluting her or crying.

Netizens share their appreciation for Gail Lewis, as former Walmart employee’s video goes viral

The former Walmart employee quickly became a popular name on social media, after several “Gail Lewis, Walmart Associate, Signing Out” memes started going viral. All of this happened when many people thanked her for her services and claimed how much they would miss her.

As Gail Lewis’ video went viral, @SubToOptimus, uploaded the video on Twitter, where several people commented and shared their experience with Lewis.

Lewis from Walmart goes viral as she retires from the retail brand after 10 years of service. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, Lewis has not responded to her newfound popularity on social media. On the other hand, Walmart has also not commented on the viral video.