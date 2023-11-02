 “I’m gagging over this”: Mean Girls cast’s reunion for Walmart’s Black Friday Deals celebrated by fans online

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried returned and reunited as adult Mean Girls as Walmart aired its commercial on November 1. "I am gagging over this," said some fans. The actors were excited about reuniting, Lindsay Lohan said:
"It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone."
Chabert added:
"It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."
To draw attention to its new offers and low prices for the November 27 Black Friday sale, Walmart plans to unveil a series of commercials with characters from the 2004 movie Mean Girls. The ad is an epilogue to the film and reveals the lives of the characters since their graduation two decades ago.
The ad revisits iconic scenes from the hit film including Karen's weather report to the famous "Jingle Bell Rock" performance with the sexy Santa costumes.
Fans react to the new Mean Girls commercial.
Fans had a lot to say about the new Mean Girls commercial. Some were surprised and excited all at once, whereas some were quick to point out Regina's (Rachel McAdams) absence in the ad film.
With the first commercial out on November 1, featuring the new Mean Girls, Walmart will release a new commercial every Wednesday as a part of its Mean Girls series, leading up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.
Each week, a different character from the cast will be featured in the ad and on the social media post.