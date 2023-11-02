 “I’m gagging over this”: Mean Girls cast’s reunion for Walmart’s Black Friday Deals celebrated by fans online

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried returned and reunited as adult Mean Girls as Walmart aired its commercial on November 1. "I am gagging over this," said some fans. The actors were excited about reuniting, Lindsay Lohan said:

"It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone."

Chabert added:

"It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years."

Expand Tweet

To draw attention to its new offers and low prices for the November 27 Black Friday sale, Walmart plans to unveil a series of commercials with characters from the 2004 movie Mean Girls. The ad is an epilogue to the film and reveals the lives of the characters since their graduation two decades ago.

Fans express excitement as the Mean Girls make a comeback (image via @PlutooDelRey on X)

The ad revisits iconic scenes from the hit film including Karen's weather report to the famous "Jingle Bell Rock" performance with the sexy Santa costumes.

Fans react to the new Mean Girls commercial.

Fans had a lot to say about the new Mean Girls commercial. Some were surprised and excited all at once, whereas some were quick to point out Regina's (Rachel McAdams) absence in the ad film.

Expand Tweet

Some believed it to be a sequel (image via @june93_ on X)

While others wait for a sequel with the original cast members (image via @FrostiLocket on X)

A netizen believes that the cast looks really good in the commercial (image via @JunoxKawa on X)

Some fans are wondering what happened to the other characters post the high school graduation (image via @Jsheared on X)

A fan applauds the creativity of Walmart for bringing the famous movie with its characters back (image via @creative_cutie on X)

A netizen wishes Rachel McAdams joined in on the commercial (image via @bravospritz on X)

Looks like the ad might have just convinced some fans into Black Friday shopping at Walmart (image via @l0rider on X)

The commercial film also made some fans nostalgic and left them feeling old (image via @fronerse on X)

With the first commercial out on November 1, featuring the new Mean Girls, Walmart will release a new commercial every Wednesday as a part of its Mean Girls series, leading up to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Each week, a different character from the cast will be featured in the ad and on the social media post.