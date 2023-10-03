What is Mean Girls Day? Details explored

The cult favorite Mean Girls has managed to resonate with the masses twenty years after its release - more so with social media acknowledging Mean Girls Day now.

Any teenager who has lived through the golden days of the 2000s would not be far removed from the world of Tina Fey and her girls as they took over every other television set with their sass. The day of October 3, better known as Mean Girls Day, is precisely the day Cady Heron makes the first move and exchanges words with her crush in calculus class, Aaron Samuels.

As fans pay tribute to the day and date on social media, let us revisit the iconic moment and understand what the day is all about.

October 3 is the official Mean Girls Day - Reasons explored

When it comes to iconic teen comedies from the 2000s, one name that sticks with one and all is Mean Girls. The classic that was released on April 30, 2004, has managed to remain a favorite with the world and has finally found its way into our calendars making October 3 the official Mean Girls Day.

For context, the movie is made around the four most popular girls in school - Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

Cady Heron moves to the United States after 16 years and joins North Shore High School after being homeschooled for most of her life. The story for the movie goes as IMDb describes,

"Lindsay Lohan stars as Cady Heron, a 16 year old homeschooled girl who not only makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), the ex-boyfriend of queenbee Regina George (Rachel McAdams), but also unintentionally joins The Plastics, led by Regina herself. Join Cady as she learns that high school life can and will be really tough."

Coming back to the story behind Mean Girls Day, that was the day Cady Heron first spoke to her crush, Aaron Samuels. Samuels, played by Jonathan Bennett (Veronica Mars), is a senior to Heron in Ms. Norbury's calculus class and to make matters worse, he is Regina's (Rachel McAdams) ex-boyfriend.

As Heron narrates her experience of being with Samuels in the same class, she says in her voiceover,

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

She replied to Bennett's character saying,

"It's October 3rd."

The interaction that did not suggest anything beyond a regular exchange in a class went down the annals of history as Heron described it as the day when Samuels and she started talking more and more.

The scene lasted a total of five seconds in a film that is 97 minutes long but the exchange became the source of memes and fueled several pop culture references in the coming years.

The line found its place in the Broadway version of Mean Girls as Aaron asks in the song Stupid With Love,

“Hey, what’s the date?”

Over time, the cast has referred to the line time and again going by posts by Heron herself. Lindsay Lohan recalled the scene on October 3, 2021, with a post on Instagram captioned with her memorable reply.

Busy Philipps and Tina Fey hosted a watch party on Facebook Live in October. 3, 2019 to celebrate the occasion of Mean Girls Day. Both are set to appear in the musical which is set to premiere on the film's 20th anniversary.