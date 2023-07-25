Fans swoon over Lindsay Lohan as she leads the new MCM x Crocs campaign: "I never thought you could look glamorous with Crocs"

A new collection of Mega Crush Sandals was released by the American footwear brand Crocs in collaboration with the European clothing boutique MCM, with Lindsay Lohan as the face of the campaign. Recent pictures saw the Mean Girls star flaunting the recent footwear designs against the backdrop of Dubai skyscrapers, further emphasizing the pairs' elegance and luxurious feel.

Fans of the actress and other netizens were enamored with Lohan's look for the campaign and took to social media to react to the same.

The MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clogs by Lindsay Lohan are currently on sale. Interested individuals can buy them via MCM's official website for $450.

Netizens admire Lindsay Lohan as she leads campaign for MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clogs

Social media users wholeheartedly welcomed Lindsay Lohan's latest association with Crocs and MCM. Fans called her campaign a "Masterpiece," while many others hailed her as "a queen." Several netizens also took to the comments section of MCM's post and mentioned that they bought a pair of Crocs for themselves after seeing Lohan's partnership with the brand.

Some called her "gorgeous," and others said that she looked "stunning" in the campaign. Individuals also appreciated the actress, who recently stepped into motherhood, and wrote, "Baby one day and a fashion campaign the next."

More about Lindsay Lohan's campaign and MCM x Crocs Crush Clogs

Following partnerships with brands including Satisfy, Salehe Bembury, and Levi's, Crocs recently announced its most recent alliance with German luxury brand MCM and global sensation Lindsay Lohan. The MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clog's creative commercial juxtaposes Dubai's skyscrapers with Lindsay Lohan. As reported by Hypebeast, the actress highlighted the new foam clogs as a unique fashion accessory and said:

“The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic. The shoe combines style, versatility, and comfort — all important to me when choosing the perfect fashion accessory.”

The clogs feature an electrolyzed mirror platform, which is inspired by contemporary cityscapes. The sole provides a raised platform, and the new Jibbitz Charms take the design up a notch.

Notably, the clogs are accompanied by MCM's iconic mini-belt bag, which can be added across the front of each pair and is available in "Gold-Black" and "White-Silver" colors.

The description of the latest clog designs on MCM's official website reads:

“Elevated by the maximalism of MCM, this collaborative clog features a platform sole with a brilliant silver chrome finish. The accompanying zip pouch — modeled after the legendary Fursten belt bag — is detachable and can be worn hands-free as a bold bracelet."

It continues:

"Furthering the theme of jewelry, silver-tone metal Jibbitz™ charms of heritage hallmarks adorn the front of the pair. Completing the silhouette is a heel strap embellished with signature Visetos and Bavarian diamond-shaped studs.”

Those interested in getting their hands on the new designs can buy a pair from MCM's official website.