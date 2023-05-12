Rachel McAdams talks about a potential MCU comeback

Rachel McAdams, who played Christine Palmer in the Doctor Strange films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has talked about a potential MCU return in a recent interview with Empire Magazine.

McAdams' Christine Palmer played a supporting but vital role in both 2016's Doctor Strange and its Sam Raimi-directed sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she served as the former colleague and ex-girlfriend of Dr. Stephen Strange.

In the first film, she tries helping Strange move on from the loss of his career as a surgeon following his car accident and in the second film, marries another man, leading to Strange questioning his own happiness.

In Multiverse of Madness, two versions of the character appeared, with Rachel McAdams essaying both the Earth-616 version who marries another man, leaving Strange heartbroken, and the Earth-838 version who helps Strange and America Chavez escape from and fight Wanda Maximoff.

"You never know what's going to happen with the MCU right?": Rachel McAdams addresses a potential MCU return

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a recent appearance on Empire Magazine, Rachel McAdams revealed where she currently stood, when it came to reprising her role of Christine Palmer in the MCU's future.

When asked whether or not Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marked her last appearance in the MCU, The Notebook star teased how "you never know" what comes up in the MCU and that her story is "to be continued" in the future. She said:

"You never know what’s going to happen with the MCU, right? It’s vast and endless, so — to be continued. What I took away from it is that green-screen acting is hard. And that you have to be really fit to make a Marvel movie. I had to really tap into my figure-skating, sporty side from another life."

mcu reactions & clips @reactmcu doctor stephen strange i love you in every universe to christine palmer in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness doctor stephen strange i love you in every universe to christine palmer in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness https://t.co/n6YZuoUtt4

Soon after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' premiere, Rachel McAdams had addressed her future as Christine Palmer in an interview with Variety, where she said that getting the MCU gig was great and would not be upset if she had to do more Marvel movies in the future.

"I mean, it’s a great gig. So I wouldn’t be sad to keep going with it. It’s a fun part. And I liked that she’s gone in different directions now. And now that the multiverse is open, you know, anything could happen. The world’s your oyster."

In that same interview, McAdams also addressed how she loved going back to the complicated dynamic between Christine Palmer and Stephen Strange and also enjoyed getting to play two versions of the character in Multiverse of Madness.

When can fans next see Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer

As for when fans can next see Rachel McAdams' Christine, it is currently unknown, given how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness focused on and resolved the tension between her and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The latter finally moved on from being upset about Palmer's marriage to another man, symbolized by him fixing the broken watch gifted to him by her.

Even though Multiverse of Madness ended her and Strange's story and introduced a potential new love interest for Strange in the form of Charlize Theron's Clea, there is the possibility that she could still appear in Doctor Strange 3 even if it is for a brief appearance.

mcu reactions & clips @reactmcu 838 christine palmer raising her eyebrows judging doctor strange when he said "this time it's gonna take more than killing me to kill me" in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness 838 christine palmer raising her eyebrows judging doctor strange when he said "this time it's gonna take more than killing me to kill me" in doctor strange in the multiverse of madness https://t.co/D5Gg8tvNKa

After all, both the Doctor Strange films portrayed her as the grounding figure for Doctor Strange, who constantly reminded him of his humanity and his various flaws and urged him to rise above them.

Even if she does not appear in the third Doctor Strange film as Christine or even reprise the role again, Rachel McAdams could still appear in other projects in the MCU down the road. It could be as a brand new character like the case with some actors such as Gemma Chan and Paul Bettany, who played two different roles in the MCU.

magne @paraasites mcu pls don’t do christine palmer dirty in doctor strange 2, i beg <3 mcu pls don’t do christine palmer dirty in doctor strange 2, i beg <3 https://t.co/IQo8CtuZoH

Also, Rachel McAdams reprised her role of Christine Palmer in the fourth episode of the first season of the animated series What...If?, which was centered around an alternate and more malevolent version of Doctor Strange. Thus there is the possibility of Palmer returning in that series' second season.

Poll : Do you want to see Rachel McAdams return to the MCU? Yes No 0 votes