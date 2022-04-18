From Emma Watson to Charlize Theron: Exploring rumors about Clea's appearance in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to feature an onslaught of Marvel cameos in it. From Charles Xavier to Mr Fantastic, you name it, they have been rumored to be in it at least once. One of those characters is Clea, who is one of the major magicians in the Doctor Strange comics.

With Clea being rumored to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many high-profile actors' names have been thrown around. Emma Watson was one of the first who was rumored to appear in the role and then it was Rachel McAdams. But now, rumor has it that Charlize Theron is portraying the role in Doctor Strange in the Mutliverse of Madness.

So with that being said, let's explore exactly who Clea exactly is and the history of rumors that have been surrounding this character.

Rachel McAdams, Charlize Theron, and Emma Watson rumored to be playing Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The development of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has been a long one, seeing just how many production delays and reshoots it has had. Originally announced in 2019, the movie will be finally released this May. Clea is one of the characters from the sequel who has been heavily rumoured to appear in the movie, but no one has been able to pinpoint who is ultimately playing her.

For those who don't know, Clea in the comics is a dark magician who happens to be the child of Umar and the niece of Dormammu. Yes, the one Doctor Strange bargains from at the end of the first film.

Originally, Harry Potter star Emma Watson was rumored to be appearing in the movie as Clea. No one really knew where the rumor originated from, but everyone backed it up seeing how great of an actress Emma is.

Time passed by and Emma's casting was never heard about again. The official cast for the movie was then announced and fans had their regulars from the previous movie slated to show up.

Rachel McAdams was also confirmed to be returning as Dr. Palmer, but since the movie was dealing with the Multiverse, many thought that she might be playing more than two characters, which has turned out to be true.

For a long time then, McAdams was rumored to be playing Clea. Although never exactly outright confirmed, fans saw her in the role of Christine Palmer in the trailer while also playing the role of a variant.

Who that variant might be is still unknown as of the moment. However, respected leaker MyTimetoShine on Twitter has said that McAdams is playing the role of Night Nurse while Charlize Theron is portraying the role of Clea.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH TaraMaster @TaraMaster5 @MyTimeToShineH Finally and will Christine palmer really be Clea variant? @MyTimeToShineH Finally and will Christine palmer really be Clea variant? No she's Night Nurse. Working for The Illuminati. Charlize Theron is playing Clea twitter.com/TaraMaster5/st… No she's Night Nurse. Working for The Illuminati. Charlize Theron is playing Clea twitter.com/TaraMaster5/st…

MyTimetoShine is famously known for leaking Spider-Man: No Way Home accurately on Reddit a long time before its release. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she posted a plot leak as well, and judging by the trailers, she seems accurate again.

MyTimeToShineHello @MyTimeToShineH



Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Captain Carter (Halley Hatwell)

Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch)

Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski)

Black Bolt (Anson Mount)

Clea (Charlize Theron)

Balder the Brave

Magneto Don't read if you don't want spoilers for #MultiverseOfMadness Professor X (Patrick Stewart)Captain Carter (Halley Hatwell)Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch)Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski)Black Bolt (Anson Mount)Clea (Charlize Theron)Balder the BraveMagneto Don't read if you don't want spoilers for #MultiverseOfMadnessProfessor X (Patrick Stewart)Captain Carter (Halley Hatwell)Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch)Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski)Black Bolt (Anson Mount)Clea (Charlize Theron)Balder the BraveMagneto

Charlize's involvement in the movie has been discussed by many and seeing the grand scale of the film, it definitely looks like she might be in it. A leak from 4Chan that was posted on Reddit also stated that Charlize will be in the mid-credit scene of the film. It is posted below, but readers should be beware that these might be potentional spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Alleged leak of the scene (Image via Reddit)

Although it's Reddit, readers should take this information with a grain of salt. Whether Clea is indeed in the film or not, and if she will be played by any of the above mentioned actresses, there is no official news. Fans can find out the answer for themselves when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

