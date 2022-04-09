Marvel's new Untold Prose Novel takes readers into Dark Dimension with 'Sisters of Sorcery

Sisters of Sorcery is an upcoming new novel to be released by Marvel and will be written by Marsheila Rockwell. Scheduled for release later this year, the comic is a whole new original story and will be released under Aconyte's Marvel: Untold line. It will be released on September 6, 2022.

Doctor Strange 2 Updates @DrStrangeUpdate Marvel has officially announced SISTERS OF SORCERY — an original Clea novel by Marsheila Rockwell!



The book follows Clea as she enters the Dark Dimension to defeat a supernatural tyrant, her mother Umar, with three other sorceresses.



The Sisters of Sorcery will take us for a deep dive into the Dark Dimension and focus on four powerful sorceresses who will try to defeat a supernatural tyrant. So let's learn exactly what the story will be about.

Sisters of Sorcery will fight the tyrant Umar the Unrelenting

In Sisters of Sorcery, we will see Clea's mother and Dormammu's sibling Umar the Unrelenting try and possess the cosmic powers to expand her realm into new dimemsions. She will do this by kidnapping the cosmic being Ardina, which will draw Clea's attention.

Clea, the mighty user of mystic arts, knows just how relentless her mother is, but she doesn't possess enough powers to stop her mother. She will team herself up with three other sorceresses to free Adrina and the entire Archipelago of Anguish and Redemption before Umar ends up consuming it all.

This latest prose in Marvel's upcoming Marvel: Untold stories definitely sounds interesting and we can't wait to see where it leads. The sorcerers in Marvel have always been interesting to see and it looks like this story will offer that in abundance. With Clea teaming up with three other sorceresses as well, we can expect things to get extremely interesting.

For those who don't know, Marvel: Untold has been a line under Aconyte Books. These books aim at telling stories with the best villains, magic-wielding heroes and more from the deepest corners of the Marvel universe. The general idea is to tell stories that have never been told before within the Marvel universe and offer the readers something new.

Whether it is the origin story of any character that we don't know about or a famous confrontation from a different perspective, these novels aim to bring out the stories to fans who have been craving for more from the Marvel universe. These novels are all about revealing unexplored stories and lost chapters from their rise of power.

For those who want to see Clea in action, you won't have to wait longer since it is rumoured that she will be portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sisters of Sorcery releases on September 6, 2022 in e-book and paperback formats on online stores and bookshops.

