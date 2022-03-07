Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Multiverse variants and Patrick Stewart shine in IMAX trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released a 4K IMAX trailer that gives fans a better look at multiverse's multiple variants. Even if no new footage was seen, the trailer still managed to provide some traces of the various powerful characters who are set to appear in the upcoming movie.

In fact, the 4K quality trailer allowed fans to witness another powerful version of Strange. Apart from him, the trailer also gave a a glimpse of a glowing superhero, and it's speculated that it may be Monica Rambeau's Captain Marvel after all.

Exploring the details in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' IMAX trailer

The 4K IMAX trailer allowed fans to get clarity on what the upcoming MCU movie has in store. Following the MCU ritual, the multiverse is set to bring plenty of mysterious identities.

Since the first trailer was released, there have been several assumptions regarding the mysterious voice at the end of the trailer. However, hardcore Marvel fans instantly knew that it was Professor X from the popular X-men movies.

Well, Patrick Stewart, the actor who plays Professor X in X-Men movies, confirmed that he’s the person behind that voice. The new IMAX trailer does give a slightly better look at the actor's blurred appearance, but it still doesn’t reveal his face. He is expected to be one of the Illuminati's members and the group is expected to make an appearance in the movie.

Besides, Professor X, Tony Stark, Reed Richards, and Namor are also a part of the group in the comics. So, it would be interesting to see which of these members will make their way to the movie.

Apart from him, fans got a better look at America Chavez fighting besides Doctor Strange against Gargantos. Moreover, fans would be seeing several different versions of Dr. Strange, including the evil Dr. Strange who appeared in Disney+'s What If, Defender Strange and Zombie Strange. In short, the new IMAX trailer got fans even more excited for the upcoming MCU project.

Zombie Strange was teased in the IMAX trailer (Image via IMAX/Youtube)

The movie will hit the IMAX screens on May 6, 2022. It's amazing to see the long-running partnership between IMAX and MCU has come a really long way. In fact, last year, MCU introduced IMAX enhanced to Disney+ and gave fans the privilege to enjoy their favorite Marvel movies from their home.

Also, last year, Disney released Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings in the IMAX aspect ratio on its streaming service. So, it would not be crazy to presume that the studio will follow the same pattern with Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness when it arrives on Disney+.

