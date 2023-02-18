Mean Girls musical confirmed with Tina Fey & Tim Meadows reprising their roles 

In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, actress, comedian, writer, and producer Tina Fey announced that a musical version of the 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls is in the works.

Fey even revealed that she and Tim Meadows, who played math teacher Ms. Norbury and principal Duval in the original, will reprise their roles. The cast of the 2004 film included Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners, Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith, Lizzy Caplan as Janis Ian, Daniel Franzese as Damian Leigh, Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels, and several others.

Released on April 30, 2004, Mean Girls grossed $130 million worldwide and developed a cult following over the years.

Tina Fey reveals that Mean Girls musical is all ready to kickstart production

Tina Fey revealed to Seth Meyers during her appearance on the latter's talk show that the Mean Girls musical will begin filming on March 6. Fey and Tim Meadows will bring back their roles from the 2004 movie.

The cast also includes Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian, Renée Rapp, who played the role of Regina George on Broadway, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian.

Fey told Meyer,

"Teachers work forever. I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island would be at a trade show and you’d be like, ‘Oh, he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal."

The former Saturday Night Live cast member penned the original film and later wrote the book for the stage musical version, with music by husband Jeff Richmond, which made its Broadway debut in 2018. Nell Benjamin provided the lyrics.

Meyers asked Fey how the music was going to be and the latter replied,

"The songs are sounding really more kinda pop. In Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies everything can come back in and things can play really intimately."

Fey also explained that her upcoming Restless Leg Tour with friend Amy Pohler had already sold out within days of going on sale.

She jokingly told the host,

"So I have no reason to talk to you."

More about Mean Girls

Mean Girls follows the story of a naïve teenage girl named Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan, who is trying to figure out her place in the hierarchy of her new school, North Shore High School.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"Cady thinks she understands “survival of the fittest.” However, the law of the wild takes a whole new meaning when the homeschooled 15-year-old enters public high school for the first time."

The film was directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. It was produced by Lorne Michaels.

