Saturday Night Live co-stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced their first live comedy tour, Restless Leg. The tour will kick off on April 28, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC.

The duo made the announcement via a post on their official Instagram page.

Tickets for the shows will be available starting February 17 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales will begin on February 15 at 10 a.m. Artist presale is available through the code RESTLESS. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Tickets and presales will be available from the website Tinaamytour, as well as Live Nation and Ticket Master.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to perform at four venues

The duo will perform in four venues across the US, starting in Washington, DC.

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

Friday, April 28 – DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, May 20 – The Chicago Theatre in Chicago

Friday, June 09 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston

Saturday, June 10 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J.

The tour will “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.”

Tracing Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Friendship

The two first met in the Chicago improv comedy scene in the 1990s, when Charna Halpern introduced them. The duo hit it off immediately and began performing together at the ImprovOlympic shows.

In 1997, while Tina Fey was on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and Amy Poehler was touring with her group, the Upright Citizens Brigade, the duo began performing together during their time away from work.

In 2001, Poehler joined SNL, which left Fey ecstatic, as mentioned in her memoir, Bossypants.

"Even though things had been going great for me at the show, with Amy there, I felt less alone."

In 2004, the duo worked together on the set of Fey's comedy film, Mean Girls, before joining as co-hosts on Weekend Update after Jimmy Fallon left the show, marking the first time the show would ever have an all-female host team.

Four years later, the duo left the show to raise their individual families, with Tina Fey being the mother to two daughters, Alice, born in 2005, and Penelope, born in 2011, while Amy Poehler became the mother to two sons, Archie, born in 2008, and Abel, born in 2010.

However, the pair did not let their distance from each other prevent them from deepening their bond by working on the comedy Baby Mama, which was inspired by their motherhood trials. The film was released in 2008 to mixed critical reviews.

Starting in 2013, the pair co-hosted the Golden Globes for three consecutive years before once again returning for a fourth time in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Tracing Tina Fey's career

Tina Fey began her career in the improv comedy scene in Chicago in 1993, performing with the comedy group The Second Citizen.

After her years on Saturday Night Live, the actress worked on the comedy show 30 Rock, which aired from 2006 to 2015, before returning briefly in 2020.

Following 30 Rock, the actress created the sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which went on to become a critical success, gaining several nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015 as well as 2019.

The actress also produced the sitcom Mr. Mayor, which began airing in January 2021, as well as the upcoming Netflix show Mulligan.

Poll : 0 votes