Girls5eva Season 2 cast list: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, and others star in Peacock sitcom

Girls5eva is returning with three brand new episodes of Season 2 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, on Peacock. The show was renewed for a second season after Season 1 of the sitcom received a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and also garnered an Emmy nomination last year.

Girls5eva, like most of Tina Fey's work, combines a unique blend of comedy and wit while engrossing viewers in the fictional lives of the characters. While the show has its share of ridiculous tongue-in-cheek moments, they do not detract from the show's purpose of allowing the underdog characters to triumph in their own ways.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about the cast and characters of the sitcom's second season.

Cast of Girls5eva Season 2

Sara Bareilles as Dawn

Sara Bareilles once again takes the lead in Peacock's Girls5eva as Dawn, the coolest "chill" member of the titular girl group. Bareilles is a well-known singer-songwriter who composed the Tony-nominated song for Waitress on Broadway. She was also nominated for a Tony Award for her work on SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

Bareilles' single Saint Honesty from her 2019 album, Amidst the Chaos, won a Grammy. She was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert as Mary Magdalene.

Busy Philipps as Summer

Busy Philipps reprises her role as Summer, the "hot one" of Girls5eva, and one of the main protagonists in this exciting comedy series. Philipps is best known for her roles as Audrey Liddell in Dawson Creek, Laurie Keller in Cougar Town, Kim Kelly in Freaks and Geeks, and Dr. Hope Bobeck in ER.

Philipps is also a part of shows like Vice Principals, Undeclared, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Drunk History, among others. She also hosted the E! talk show Busy Tonight. Philipps has worked as a voice actor in The Reef 2: High Tide. She's also the author of the best-selling memoir, This Will Only Hurt A Little, which was published in 2018.

Paula Pell as Gloria

Paula Pell resumes her role as Gloria, the workaholic of the group, in Girls5eva Season 2. Pell is best known for her Emmy-winning work on Saturday Night Live. She also wrote and produced NBC's 30 Rock, where she played Paula Hornberger. Pell also has voice acting credits to her name with films such as Inside Out, Bless the Harts, Big Mouth, and The Awesomes.

Pell is also the screenwriter for Sisters, where she played the role of Dana. She also contributed to episodes of Camping and A.P. Bio in which she portrays Helen Henry DeMarcus. Pell also starred in Quibi's short-lived Mapleworth Murders. Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine, a Netflix original, was also written by her.

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, is returning to play Wickie, the self-proclaimed feisty member of the group with a keen personality, in Girls5eva Season 2. Goldberry is best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Broadway's Hamilton.

She also played Mimi Marquez in Rent and was a member of the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple. She was also part of the Broadway productions of The Lion King and Good People. Renée Elise Goldsberry garnered two Emmy nominations for her work as Evangeline Williamson in One Life to Live away from Broadway.

She also appeared in The Good Wife as Geneva Pine, Law & Order: SVU as Defense Attorney Martha Marron, and as Quellcrist Falconer in the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon. She also appeared on the shows Ally McBeal and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She will next be seen in Marvel's She Hulk.

Other cast members include Tina Fey as Dolly Parton, Daniel Breaker as Scott, Ashley Park as Ashley, and so forth. Season 2 will feature a host of guest stars, including Hoda Kotb, Amber Ruffin, Tim Meadows, and HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, among others.

Don't forget to catch the first three brand new episodes of Girls5eva Season 2 on Peacock on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

