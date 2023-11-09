"I would simply include the music": Mean Girls musical trailer criticized for not including any songs in it and confusing fans

The trailer for the Mean Girls musical just dropped and fans are confused about why it has no songs. On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the teaser for the highly anticipated adaptation by Tina Fey, was released by the movie's official account on X, with the caption:

"Get in loser, we're going to the movies. Watch the new trailer for #MeanGirls - only in theatres January 12. #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink"

The classic movie of the same name that premiered back in 2004 was later adapted into a Broadway musical. The Tony-nominated production is now being adapted into a movie from a screenplay by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.

While the stage production was a critical and commercial success, fans are skeptical of its on-screen adaptation due to the lack of music in the trailer, with many commenting that it looks like a remake. A tagline, "A new twist from Tina Fey," does little to distinguish Mean Girls as a musical and not a scene-by-scene remake of the original.

One fan remarked:

"Very weird choice": Fans criticize new Mean Girls trailer for not revealing it as a musical

As news of the Mean Girls trailer being released spread, internet users were quick were quick to share their thoughts online. However, it was soon discovered that several netizens mistook the movie to be a remake rather than a film adaptation of the Broadway production, leaving many confused.

They questioned the decision to market the movie without using musical numbers, which they deemed was its "strongest suit."

Here are some comments seen on X reacting to the trailer shared by the official account of Mean Girls movie:

Mean Girls is set to premiere on January 12, 2024, during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend. The film stars, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp as Regina George. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the 2004 film, as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively.

Fey has not commented on the developing story at the time of writing this article.