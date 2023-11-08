"Why mess with perfection?": Mean Girls (2024) trailer fails to impress netizens

The famous early 2000's hit, Mean Girls, which set a benchmark for high school comedies when it first released, is receiving a musical adaptation in 2024, exactly 20 years since its first release. This new version of the film will also follow Cady Heron's story as she ventures into her new school filled with a group of mean, popular girls, a trope that has been used many times since the first film.

The development of this project goes back to 2020, and it finally dropped the first pictures and teaser earlier today, much to the disappointment of most fans. With only 20 years between the original movie and the upcoming remake, and most of the stars in the original film still very much a part of the industry, fans failed to see a reason for this version. This is especially because fans are also finding the trailer of the 2024 movie less exciting as the original starring Lindsay Lohan.

According to sources, this version of Mean Girls is adapted from the 2018 Broadway Musical of the same name. However, the teaser did not feature many bits to emphasize the musical nature of this version, perhaps leading to more backlash online.

How are fans reacting to Mean Girls (2024) trailer?

The reaction to the trailer of the upcoming Mean Girls movie has been largely negative on social media platforms. The main reason for this seems to be comparisons to the original 2004 film, which continues to have a huge appeal almost globally.

Most comments regarding the new version of the film came in response to fans comparing the earlier film with it, with many netizens claiming that the movie did not need a remake. In fact, this has been one of the more common reasons for backlash in recent years in Hollywood, primarily because of the rising remake culture.

Mean Girls (2024) will star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, alongside Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis I'mi'ike, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, among others.

Mean Girls (2024) is set for a theatrical release on January 12, 2023.