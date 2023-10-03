How to watch Mean Girls (2023) for free online?

Mean Girls is celebrating a special moment as it is streaming for free on October 3, 2023! TikTok users can watch (or most likely rewatch) the 2004 cult classic comedy-drama film for free as it is being streamed by Paramount Pictures on the social media platform. The film has been released in 23 parts, and all of them are available for free viewing for the day.

October 3 is popularly celebrated as Mean Girls Day among fans of the cult classic (which is a hit among millennials and also millennial Gen-Z cuspers). If you are weary about watching the film in 23 different parts, Paramount is also hosting a TikTok Live watch party at 7 pm ET on the official Paramount TikTok account.

If you've ever wondered why October 3 is Mean Girls Day, it's because of a conversation that new girl Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who is smitten with Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), had with him early in the movie. They are in math class together.

The conversation that followed was as follows:

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. It’s October 3rd.”

To promote the next Mean Girls musical film, which is scheduled for a January 2024 release date, Paramount is heavily leveraging this trend that has been around for a while (not to be confused with the other October 3 pop culture day). That's correct, a new Mean Girls film is in the works. It will join Little Shop of Horrors and Hairspray in the tradition of musicals based on movies.

The upcoming film is set to be an adaptation of writer Tina Fey's 2018 Broadway adaptation of the film. It is set to feature a new cast, including Angourie Rice taking over for Lohan as the teenager Cady, who transfers to a new high school. She befriends a duo of local outcasts (Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey in the new version) with the intent of taking down a group of popular queen bees in the high school (to be played by Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood, and Avantika Vandanapu).

In the original version of the movie, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried played the titular trio. The film went on to become a modern classic after earning $130 million at the box office worldwide when it was initially released.

There is currently no information available regarding the involvement of Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried, and Chabert in the 2024 film, despite Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as high school faculty members.

Catch up on the popular cult classic on TikTok for now, as Mean Girls: The Musical is set to premiere in theaters on January 12, 2024.