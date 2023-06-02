What role does Amanda Seyfried play in The Crowded Room? Details explored

The Crowded Room is set to premiere later this month. Based on true events, this series stars Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan and Amanda Seyfried as interrogator Rya Goodwin. The mini-series is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

One of the most intriguing things about The Crowded Room has been Amanda Seyfried, known for her honest and accurate portrayals. Before this series, she was last seen as the medical fraudster Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. In this series, Seyfried will star as Rya Goodwin, with whom Tom Holland's character shares his story.

Pop Base @PopBase First trailer for ‘The Crowded Room’ starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, premiering June 9th on Apple TV+.



First trailer for ‘The Crowded Room’ starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried, premiering June 9th on Apple TV+. https://t.co/h37Hsl8PRu

Described as "a single mother who is balancing the demands of a challenging career as she works with detectives after a shooting in New York City in 1979," this role would fit Seyfried perfectly, who is a mother and working professional herself. She spoke about this role at length in a recent interview with Elle.

The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+ with three episodes. It will run until July 28, 2023.

"I like to keep people guessing"- Amanda Seyfried on her role in The Crowded Room

TCR UPDATES @CrowdedRoomUpd "It's epic"

Amanda Seyfried talking about THE CROWDED ROOM on live with Kelly & Mark "It's epic" Amanda Seyfried talking about THE CROWDED ROOM on live with Kelly & Mark https://t.co/Zfk7g0hQe1

On paper, this seems like a perfect role for the veteran actress. This emotion was affirmed by the actress herself in her latest interview with Elle. She did say that her role in this series is dynamically opposite to her previous role, but she also revealed how she was glad to do it.

Amanda Seyfried said:

"[Rya] is on the other extreme of the last character I played, and I like to keep people guessing...The writing was so beautiful, and it was also shot in New York City, and it just seemed like the exact right thing to do."

She added some lines of praise for her co-star, Tom Holland, who was reportedly one of the primary reasons for her character's appeal. She added:

"I wanted to work with Tom, I wanted to see him in this role. I thought it was awesome that he jumped at the chance to do it and I wanted to go toe to toe with him. I thought it'd be really fun."

However, The Crowded Room demanded some very difficult acting from the main actors, especially Tom Holland, who expressed this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Holland stressed on the mental impact caused by this. He said:

"The mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality,...I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Apple TV @AppleTV Platonic

Lessons in Chemistry

Hijack

Palm Royale

The Morning Show Season 3

Masters of the Air

Loot Season 2

The Afterparty Season 2

Foundation Season 2

Sugar

The Beanie Bubble

The Crowded Room

Flora and Son

Physical Season 3

Swagger Season 2



There’s so much more to come. PlatonicLessons in ChemistryHijackPalm RoyaleThe Morning Show Season 3Masters of the AirLoot Season 2The Afterparty Season 2Foundation Season 2SugarThe Beanie BubbleThe Crowded RoomFlora and SonPhysical Season 3Swagger Season 2There’s so much more to come. https://t.co/wXYQGv9S6R

Amanda Seyfried famously started out in Hollywood with her memorable role in Mean Girls. Over the years, she took up many other memorable roles in smash hits like Mama Mia!

The Crowded Room will premiere on June 9, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes