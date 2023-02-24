Explained: Why is Lizzy Caplan not returning to Party Down season 3?

Party Down, the much-cherished and immensely entertaining sitcom revolving around a quirky and unusual team of caterers in Los Angeles, is all set to make its highly anticipated return with a freshly brewed season 3. Party Down season 3 will arrive on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on Starz Network.

John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, Rob Thomas, and actor Paul Rudd have served as creators. Fans of the Starz show have been buzzing to witness what new adventures the upcoming third season has in store for them and to see the beloved cast, entailing Adam Scott and Ken Marino, among others, back in action.

Unfortunately, another fan-favorite cast member will not be joining the cast for the 3rd season, and it is none other than Lizzy Caplan, who played the lead role of Casey Klein in the previous seasons. As stated by The Hollywood Reporter, Caplan won't be returning for the revival due to some unavoidable scheduling conflicts.

Lizzy Caplan was pre-scheduled to shoot for Fleishman Is in Trouble on FX on Hulu at the same time as Party Down season 3 on Starz

A still of Lizzy Caplan in Party Down season 1 (Image Via IMDb)

It came down to a filming time issue that held Caplan from joining the highly awaited third season of Party Down. The actor's pre-schedule for FX on Hulu's mini-series Fleishman Is in Trouble and the season 3 shoot's shooting schedule clashed.

In a recent interview with ET Online, one of the lead stars of the show, Adam Scott, said while talking about Caplan's absence in season 3:

"It was really hard,...Lizzy wanted to do it badly. We of course planned on having Lizzy be a part of this season. It just wasn't possible." (Via Distractify)

Apart from the intriguing limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, Lizzy Caplan will also be seen in the upcoming television series Fatal Attraction on Paramount Plus.

Rob Thomas, one of the creators of the Starz sitcom, opened up while talking about Caplan not being a part of the 3rd season:

"(Lizzy Caplan) is heartbroken that she could not be in this show, as are we, but once they greenlit it it was like, ‘Here is the window we think we can do it, who all is in?’ And we felt really fortunate to get as many of the cast members as we did; sadly Lizzy was not one of them," (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

The new cast members for Party Down season 3 explored

Apart from the Starz show's regulars, including Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, and Megan Mullally, the cast list of the sitcom's season 3 also includes Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, James Marsden, and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

While talking about joining the cast of Party Down season 3, Jennifer Garner said:

"Can you imagine anything more fun?...I watched an episode of season one, then I watched them all, then I watched season two, then I went back and watched them all again. I just wanted to be with these guys." (Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Without a doubt, with the addition of new intriguing cast members, viewers are in for a fun ride.

Don't forget to watch season 3 of Part Down, which will air on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on Starz.

