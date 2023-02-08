Three Women series picked up by Starz after Showtime cancellation

After the sad news of Showtime scrapping down the promising upcoming series Three Women came to light, there is finally some good news for those who were eagerly awaiting the Gabrielle Creevy-led series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Three Women has managed to find a new home in Starz, which reportedly picked up the series along with a few others like Lionsgate TV-produced comedy, Minx. All of this comes amidst no official confirmation from the higher-ups of the popular network.

The media outlet further reported that Three Women was also reportedly pitched to many other networks like HBO, but Starz managed to grab the rights to the series. The show was originally supposed to premiere on January 30, 2023, but after Showtime's merger with Paramount+, the series ended up being scrapped altogether.

There is no news of the new release date, but it shouldn't be long in coming, considering that the series was already completed long back and was ready to air.

Three Women series is based on author Lisa Taddeo's 2019 bestseller of the same name

The upcoming show, based on a 2019 book of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo, was acquired by Showtime after a tight bidding war the very same year.

The network then issued a straight-to-series order which was originally scheduled to premiere in 2022 but got delayed a couple of times before setting the final release date in the first month of 2023.

But with the new merger of Showtime with Paramount+, viewers will reportedly see both services getting a rebranding later in 2023, as the network announced the cancelation of many of its shows, including this one.

The official logline for the series reads as:

"This is an intimate, moving, uplifting portrait of real women reclaiming their lives for themselves."

The series has been described as an intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire in American society. The cast will be led by Betty Gilpin, who will play the role of Lina, one of the protagonists, who has an intimate and passionate affair outside the bonds of her marriage. Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie will be the other protagonist, a young girl who accuses her teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

It will also star Blair Underwood, Blair Redford, Jason Ralph, John Patrick Amedori, Ravi Patel, and Lola Kirke. It also has a talented crew behind the scenes, with Taddeo and Laura Eason serving as Executive producers, along with Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Moreover, Louise Friedberg will direct and produce the premiere and the second episode.

More details about Three Women will soon surface on the internet. Stay tuned for updates.

