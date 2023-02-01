Power Book II: Ghost gets season 4 renewal at Starz

There is some great news for Power Book II: Ghost fans. The series has already received a renewal order ahead of the third season's premiere. The massive hit from Starz will not only have a great third season very soon, but production for a fourth season has already begun. Power Book II: Ghost is the first of the three current spinoffs of the famous Starz series Power.

Speaking about the brilliant show, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, said:

"The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,...It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast."

While it is difficult to get details about the upcoming fourth season right now as the third one is still months away, it has already been confirmed that Michael Ealy will join the cast as a series regular in the fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost. It should be exciting news for the fans as well.

More about Power Book II: Ghost

San Fierro’s Finest ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @IngusTheGreat twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As we get closer to Power Book 2 coming back, I’m reminded that all of my least favorite characters have been axed. Can’t wait for this premiere. As we get closer to Power Book 2 coming back, I’m reminded that all of my least favorite characters have been axed. Can’t wait for this premiere. ☺️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OqzmZpdiSA

Power Book II: Ghost is an American drama television series created by Courtney. A. Kemp serves as a prequel to Power, the wildly popular Starz series. It is one of the three current television adaptations of the same show. It would be fair to say that Ghost is arguably the strongest of the three shows and has received widespread critical acclaim.

While the majority of the spinoff is set around familiar characters from Power, it also features several new and distinguished characters that form the backstory of Power, with some characters from the original series taking on a bigger role as well.

Maurice W @iamMauriceW Power Book 2: Ghost (season 3) premiering on St. Patrick’s Day is hilarious. Power Book 2: Ghost (season 3) premiering on St. Patrick’s Day is hilarious. https://t.co/QF6MHePDuP

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father's legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family. Along the way, Tariq gets entangled in the affairs of the cutthroat Tejada family, adding further complications as he tries to balance his drug operations with his education, love life, family affairs, and mounting pressure from Cooper Saxe."

The series received an early renewal for a fourth season before the third season premiered. It speaks volumes about the popularity the show enjoys across the globe. The third season is already one of the most anticipated shows in the world right now.

The series additionally stars Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Melanie Liburd, Lovell Adams-Gray, Daniel Bellomy, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine.

Poll : 0 votes