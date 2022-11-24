Who is Josie Hart? Blair Underwood reveals engagement to friend of 41 years 

Blair Underwood is officially engaged to his longtime friend Josie Hart.

The actor recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement and wrote that his "personal highlight" on the journey was walking the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards with his partner.

The Quantico star mentioned that he and Hart have been friends for the past 41 years. He ended the post by writing:

“When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins! #trinilife”

Blair Underwood’s engagement to Josie Hart comes nearly a year after his separation from Desiree DaCosta. The former couple are parents to three children, Paris, Blake, and Brielle.

What is known about Josie Hart?

Josie Hart recently made news after getting engaged to Blair Underwood. While there is not a lot of information about her personal life, Underwood revealed that the two were friends even before he became an actor.

The Dear White People star referred to Hart as a “bright girl” in his engagement announcement and said she is the “most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person” and believes in living life “out loud.”

Josie Hart was recently seen on the red carpet of the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City alongside Underwood.

When did Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta part ways?

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta parted ways on May 2021 (Image via Getty Images)

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta tied the knot in 1994, and went on to welcome three children together. Unfortunately, the pair decided to part ways on May 30, 2021, and shared a joint statement about their decision.

In the statement, the duo said:

“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago.”

Underwood and DaCosta also mentioned that their children have been their “proudest achievements” and said that they will continue to place their interests first:

“It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so.”

The pair also noted that they will continue to be “best of friends and co-parents” and have “utmost respect for one another” while embarking on this “new chapter” of their lives separately.

