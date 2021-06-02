How many children does Blair Underwood have with his wife Desiree DaCosta?

American actor Blair Underwood and his spouse Desiree DaCosta have decided to end their marriage. The pair are calling it quits after 27 years of marriage.

On May 31, 2021, Blair and Desiree announced they had already filed for divorce. The duo also issued a joint statement regarding the split. The now-former couple has decided to keep the reason for their separation private.

The couple have made a joint statement on social media announcing their split:

“It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. We continue to be awed and humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their interests first and will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Who is Blair Underwood?

Blair Underwood is a talented and versatile actor, producer, director, and theater artist. He is best known for his television roles in "L.A. Law," Marvel’s "Agent of Shield," "The Event," and "Quantico." He has also acted in films like "Set It Off," "Rules of Engagement," and "Deep Impact," among several others.

The 56-year-old is a two-time Golden Globe nominee. He has received several NAACP awards as well. He won an Emmy as a producer of NBC’s "Give." Blair also bagged a Grammy in 2009 for co-narrating "An Inconvenient Truth" with Al Gore.

Blair is also widely recognized for his philanthropic activities. On a personal front, he has been fairly open about his family life. He married Desiree in 1994.

How many children does Blair Underwood share with his wife?

Blair and Desiree are proud parents to their daughter Brielle (22) and their two sons, Paris (24) and Blake (19). The Underwood family is close and loving. Blair’s social media posts show him as a doting father to his three children.

Last year, while celebrating Father's Day, Blair claimed that fatherhood was the most significant responsibility, privilege, and opportunity.

Although it is heartbreaking to witness Blair and Desiree part ways, it is also great to see them continue their parenting roles.

The couple have stated that the divorce is mutual and respectful. The pair have agreed to share parenting responsibilities.

