BMF to star 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo in recurring roles

Starz’s popular crime drama BMF has added two cast members: 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo. The Grammy winners will be portraying the Atlanta natives in season three of the TV series. Based on a true story, BMF or Black Mafia Family is created by Randy Huggins.

The show's social media account and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a co-producer of the series, confirmed the casting of the artists, who attested to their involvement with the series as well.

While Ne-Yo has appeared in several films and TV shows, this is the second time for 2 Chainz as an actor. Earlier, he played the character Freddie in The Enforcer, a 2022 release starring Antonio Banderas.

The series is in its second season, which premiered on January 6, 2023. Until the fifth episode, it followed a weekly release pattern. After taking a break due for Super Bowl Sunday, episode six aired on February 17, 2023. The season finale is slated to hit Starz on March 17, 2023.

“Let’s do something dope!” Ne-Yo writes after BMF announcement

In the announcement post, BMF’s Instagram handle shared the stars’ pictures along with a caption that read:

“Nah, y’all ain’t trippin'. This for real: @neyo and @2chainz are joining #BMF season 3. #BlackMafiaFridays”

Welcoming the duo, 50 Cent assured fans that season three is “going to be [fire].” Ne-Yo responded to this and expressed gratitude to the Get Rich or Die Tryin' maker and said, “Let’s do something dope!”

According to Starz, 2 Chainz will be seen as an Atlanta-born hustler who is “fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost.” His formidable character will reportedly pose as a challenge to Meech’s (Demetrius Flenory) leadership.

Ne-Yo, on the other hand, has been enlisted to portray Rodney Green, who’s “filled with swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, [and] there’s more than meets the eye to Greeny.”

Cast, crew, memorable cameos, and synopsis

Apart from 50 Cent, the team of producers includes Huggins, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements, Tasha Smith, and Demetrius Flenory Jr., among others.

The synopsis of the show reads:

“Two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980's and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.”

The main cast, on the other hand, consists of names like:

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory

Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius "Meech" Flenory

Da'Vinchi as Terry "Southwest T" Flenory

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas

Besides 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo, the recurring actors in the TV series comprise Laila Pruitt, Kash Doll, Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, Lil Zane, Serayah, and Markice Moore, among others.

Interestingly, Eminem and former professional basketball player Jalen Rose have also appeared in cameos in the show. While Eminem appeared as a former drug trafficker and FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. aka White Boy Rick, Rose played the role of Tariq.

Both seasons of BMF can be seen on Starz.

