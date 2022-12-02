How many kids and grandkids does Snoop Dogg have? Family tree explored as rapper poses for Skims photoshoot

American rapper Snoop Dogg had a major family moment while starring in Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign.

The 51-year-old star posed with his wife, Shante Broadus, their three adult kids, and five grandkids. They were all dressed in matching loungewear Sleep Sets from the brand's Cozy Collection for the holiday season.

In a statement, Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., said that he felt blessed that all three generations of his family came together for the shoot. He said that it was the first time that all of them featured in the campaign together. The singer added:

“We all loved the super soft, comfy outfits. The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!”

The Touch Away singer appeared in the ad with his sons Corde Broadus and Cordell Broadus, daughter Cori Broadus, and grandchildren Lunda, Journey, Zion, Sky, and Elleven. The entire family was photographed wearing coordinated SKIMS onesies and fleece pajamas for the photo campaign.

All you need to know about Snoop Dogg's family

Snoop Dogg married his high-school sweetheart Shante Broadus in 1997. Shante also serves as the rapper's manager and has been with him since the start of his career.

While speaking with W Magazine in 2021, Shante said that even before her husband "came out as a musician," she and their friends were fans of his. They would listen to his songs and give him their feedback. She added that after he gained popularity, she was there, "helping them with deals and offers."

According to Us Magazine, the pair was introduced at a football game held at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. The Sweat singer apparently made the first move and asked for Shante's phone number but was rejected. When they crossed paths again, the A-lister rapper was determined to pursue her and get her number and the duo began a friendship.

Together, they are parents to three kids, Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus, and Cori Broadus. They also have five grandchildren - Zion Kalvin, Elleven Love, Skylar Cordoba, Journey Broadus, and Chateau Broadus. Their sixth grandchild, Kai Love, passed away only ten days after he was born.

Corde Broadus

Snoop Dogg and Shante's eldest son, Corde, was born in 1994, three years before the couple's marriage.

The 27-year-old starred in his father's 2012 film, We the Party, before switching his profession to being a rapper. He releases his music under the name Kalvin Love and last released a track called 808 in June 2022.

Corde welcomed his first child in 2015 with his ex Jessica Kyzer. The duo became parents to a son named Zion. Corde is also a father to Eleven Love, whom he shares with his current partner Soraya Love. She also gave birth to a son named Kai Love in 2019, but the child died just 10 days of his birth.

Cordell Broadus

Born in 1997, Cordell Broadus is Snoop Dogg and Shante's second child. The 25-year-old was once a part of UCLA's football team but soon left the sport to pursue other passions.

Cordell, who goes by the name Champ Medici, now works as a crypto entrepreneur. He also serves as the creative director for the entertainment company Hello.

He shares two daughters with his girlfriend Phia Barragan.

Cori Broadus

The youngest of the clan, Cori was born in 1999. Not much is known about her aside from the fact that she had long lived with lupus, and Snoop Dogg once said that he felt "helpless" about it.

In 2010, while talking to People Magazine, Snoop Dogg called Cori the "toughest little thing" he has ever met and that she is full of joy. He said that she was on the honor roll and played both basketball and softball. He added:

"In the beginning lupus was winning. But now Cori is."

She is currently engaged to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece.

Julian Broadus

Not many people know this, but Snoop Dogg is also a father to a fourth child whom he welcomed in 1998.

Julian was born in 1998 and is the product of a brief affair between Snoop Dogg and Laurie Holmond. As per his Instagram profile, he works in social media management and marketing for Voxel X Network. He also calls himself an executive leader in the company. Not much is known about him or his personal life.

According to Page Six, Snoop Dogg is now among the many people who have modeled for Kim Kardashian's brand. They include Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler, Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio.

