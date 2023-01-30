Party Down season 3 trailer, release date, and more details revealed

The beloved American sitcom Party Down is all set to make its much-awaited return with a brand new third season after more than a decade. Season 3 of the show will make its debut on the Starz Network on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Apart from being credited as the creators of the show, Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge have also served as the executive producers for the Starz series. Moreover, Party Down is produced by Adam Scott, Jennifer Dugan, and Nancy van Doornewaard.

Starz's Party Down season 3 will have a total of six episodes

The official synopsis, trailer, and what to expect from the upcoming season

The first episode of the third season of Party Down will be released on Friday, February 24, 2023, on Starz TV Channel. The airtime of the new episode is 9 pm ET/PT.

Released by Starz Channel, the official synopsis for the sitcom's season 3 reads:

"Ten years after struggling actor Henry Pollard quit acting and gave up his day job working for Party Down Catering, a stroke of bad luck lands him back with his old team of Hollywood dreamers and misfits tending bar."

Season 3 will pick up a decade after the events of Party Down season 2. By the looks of it, the new season will bring about a series of highly entertaining new adventures, along with the fan-favorite party caterers.

The official trailer was launched by Starz on January 26, 2023, giving the audience a glimpse of what will unfold in the new season. In the trailer, the audience can see that the beloved catering team is having a reunion and they are back in business.

The latest season will, therefore, take fans on an emotionally driven and hilariously woven rollercoaster journey as the team navigates their way into the new chapter of their lives.

How many episodes will the new season have?

Season 3 will have a total of six episodes. A list of all the episodes and their release dates is given below:

Episode 1: Kyle Bradway Is Nitromancer - February 24, 2023

Kyle Bradway Is Nitromancer - February 24, 2023 Episode 2: Jack Botty's Delayed Post-Pandemic Surprise Party - March 3, 2023

Jack Botty's Delayed Post-Pandemic Surprise Party - March 3, 2023 Episode 3: First Annual PI2A Symposium - March 10, 2023

First Annual PI2A Symposium - March 10, 2023 Episode 4: KSGY-95 Prizewinner's Luau - March 17, 2023

KSGY-95 Prizewinner's Luau - March 17, 2023 Episode 5: Once Upon a Time Proms Away Prom-otional Event - March 24, 2023

Once Upon a Time Proms Away Prom-otional Event - March 24, 2023 Episode 6: Sepulveda Basin High School Spring Play Opening Night - March 31, 2023

Season 3 cast list

The main cast list for the American sitcom's latest season includes:

Adam Scott as Henry Pollard

Jane Lynch as Constance Carmell

Ryan Hansen as Kyle Bradway

Ken Marino as Ronald Wayne "Ron" Donald

Megan Mullally as Lydia Dunfree

Martin Starr as Roman DeBeers

Starz.'s Party Down season 3 will premiere on February 24 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Poll : 0 votes