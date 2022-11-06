What time will Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 air on Starz? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Starz is ready to delve into the latest adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's 1782 epistolary novel Dangerous Liaisons with its latest series of the same name. The story has been previously adapted many times, including Stephen Frears' popular 1988 film starring John Malkovich and Glenn Close, and will come to a new light in the Starz adaptation created by Harriet Warner.

The series will follow a tale of revenge, lust, and destruction set in the pre-revolution French high society, where poisonous fights between two lovers will destroy many lives across the city of Paris. The story is a classic tale of morality and corruption amidst constantly deceptive love affairs. The trailer for Dangerous Liaisons hints at a more on-the-front affair, much like the 1999 film adaptation of the story by Roger Kumble, titled Cruel Intentions.

The show will premiere on Sunday, November 6, on the Starz network at 8 pm EST with its first episode, titled Love and War.

Dangerous Liaisons trailer: A wicked game that will burn everything

Starz released a trailer for the first season of Dangerous Liaisons about two months ago. The trailer introduced the two lovers, Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal Valmont (Nicholas Denton). The trailer shows the cruel toxicity between the lovers as they fail to completely give in to their feelings for each other, leading them to do unspeakable things and break innumerable hearts.

Valmont is depicted with an air of deceit about him. He is also shown to be someone with many secrets. These secrets would eventually go on to start a cycle that would cost a lot of people. The synopsis for the show, as released by Starz, reads:

"Dangerous Liaisons is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris."

It continues:

"Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war."

The series stars Kosar Ali, Carice van Houten, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Paloma Faith in supporting roles.

In a rare turn of events for debutant TV shows, Dangerous Liaisons has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its November 6, 2022, premiere. There will be a total of eight episodes in Dangerous Liaisons season 1.

The first episode will premiere on the Starz network at 8 pm EST. The following episodes will air at the same time each week. The episodes will also be available on Starz's online streaming platform.

