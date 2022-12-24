Outlander Season 7 release date on Starz and trailer 

Just ahead of Christmas 2022, Starz has officially released the trailer for the much-anticipated show, Outlander, which has already completed six seasons and looks to continue further.

Though no official release date has been announced for the upcoming season of the show, the trailer indicated that the seventh season will premiere in the summer of 2023.

Outlander has been one of the most prolific shows for Starz going back to 2014. The show follows Claire Beauchamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who was mysteriously transported to 1743 Scotland.

Her struggles to navigate the new world and her attraction to Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) have been a major plot point so far. The trailer also indicated that many plot lines will return in the seventh season, making it all the more interesting for long-term fans of the show.

Paul Gorman @PaulJBGorman Outlander @Outlander_STARZ Christmas has come early this year with the #Outlander Season 7 teaser trailer! I'll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023. Christmas has come early this year with the #Outlander Season 7 teaser trailer! I'll be dreaming of the future until Summer 2023. https://t.co/BBq9Yh6GwR Season 7 arriving next summer, we can’t wait for you all to see it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 twitter.com/outlander_star… Season 7 arriving next summer, we can’t wait for you all to see it 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 twitter.com/outlander_star…

Read on for more details about the seventh season of Outlander.

Outlander season 7 trailer: A dream to begin with

The seventh season of Outlander seems to be packed with some exciting development and new characters. The trailer depicts Jamie telling Claire about a dream, which also acts as the voiceover in the entire trailer. One of the more striking scenes in the trailer includes Claire putting a noose around her neck.

As this series is so shrouded in mystery, it would not be surprising to see the seventh season increase the intensity a notch higher.

The trailer also contains some important historical imagery apart from the serene and disturbing sequences described by Jamie. This includes the Declaration of Independence being torn off the wall.

Sam Heughan @SamHeughan Got something exciting for you all… wanna see!? Got something exciting for you all… wanna see!? https://t.co/z4MMRu6ilV

The seventh season is meant to be bigger and better than all the other seasons that came before. One of the major reasons for this is the length of the season. While there were only eight episodes in the previous season, the upcoming season is doubling the number with 16 episodes thrown into the mix.

In an interview with EW, executive producer Maril Davis said:

"This is our biggest season yet. We have so many storylines. So many different places. The trajectory — we cover so much terrain. I really feel sorry for our production designer, art department, costume designer and her team. It's such a huge season.

He added:

We almost can't wrap our arms around it. It's not only the extra four episodes, it's just, the Revolution is here. It's going to be really exciting."

The upcoming season will feature some new characters like William Ransom (played by Charles Vandervaart), Rachel Hunter (played by Izzy Meikle-Small), and Denzell Hunter (played by Joey Philips).

Apart from them, the show is likely to recast some important characters from previous seasons, including Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, and Caitlin O’Ryan.

Outlander @Outlander_STARZ We hope you loved #Outlander Season 6 as much as the cast loved filming it. Head to the STARZ App to watch them unpack some of their favorite scenes. starz.tv/3uUo4ZV We hope you loved #Outlander Season 6 as much as the cast loved filming it. Head to the STARZ App to watch them unpack some of their favorite scenes. starz.tv/3uUo4ZV https://t.co/vzIoSUbPbk

The creators have not yet revealed if the seventh season of Outlander would be its final. Speaking about the seventh season, Diana Gabaldon said:

"We don't know whether seven is the last bit we'll get,...If it is still going strong and if our lead actors are inclined to go on and [the production company] Sony is inclined to go on, who knows? But there's just way too many imponderables to predict."

The seventh season of Outlander will premiere in the summer of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes