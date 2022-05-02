Outlander Season 7: Everything we know so far

Outlander's Season 6 finale aired on Sunday, May 1 on Starz. Although Claire and Jamie Fraser's adventures are coming to an end, their stories are far from complete. Peviously in 2021, the show was renewed for a Season 7 which will also be the time-travelling period drama's final season.

Season 7 is already in production, and the cast has taken to social media to thank fans for their commitment, which has enabled the show to endure well beyond their predictions.

Military medic Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) has managed to time-travel back two centuries to 1743 from 1945, where she pursues a passionate relationship with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Outlander Season 7 tentative release date and other details

Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon's book series of the same name, has resumed after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and seems to be getting back on track as production commences.

The show's official Twitter account shared a photo of the cheerful on-set cast together, featuring Sophie Skelton, Balfe, Heughan, and Richard Rankin, beginning production on season 7.

Outlander's key cast members Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin were recently seen on the Scotland set at the start of filming for the next season, according to a picture released on the show's official social media sites.

Caitriona Balfe confirmed during a season six interview with Digital Spy that they will be shooting the following season for 13 months, implying that fans will have to wait until May 2023. However, all fans can expect episodes to arrive shortly after that, with Deadline reporting that they might arrive as early as the end of 2022.

While speaking to RadioTimes, Balfe was unsure whether Season 7 will be the drama's final season. She said:

"I don't know. We've only been picked up for one more season so those decisions are sort of out of our hands."

She added:

"But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then why wouldn't you want to continue on?"

Talks on the plot of the upcoming Season 7 of Outlander

Outlander's Season 6 concluded with several cliffhangers, which will undoubtedly be resolved in the upcoming Season 7.

Season six ended with Claire arriving in Wilmington, hinting at the nation's developing turmoil, and season seven would show the Revolutionary War (the American War of Independence) coming closer to Fraser's Ridge. Elsewhere, Jamie gets released from Richard Brown's Committee of Safety and is on his way to save Claire with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers.

The seventh season will most probably establish who truly killed Malva and the importance of time traveler Wendigo Donner's arrival signifies for the Frasers.

An Echo In The Bone, Diana Gabaldon's seventh novel, set between 1776 and 1778, follows the Fraser family being drawn into the battle. Jamie will find himself fighting alongside his buddy, Lord John, and Lord John's 'son' (really Jamie's biological son), William.

Brianna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child in season six, which might lead to difficult choices for her and Roger about where (and when?) to raise their expanding family.

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts declared in a statement after the announcement of the renewal of the show for season 7 in March last year:

"We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey."

He added:

"We can't wait to get into the writers' room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story."

It may or may not be a long wait for all Outlander fans until Season 7 arrives. The only thing that can be assured is the quality content that fans can expect from the upcoming season of the fan-favorite period drama.

