Who is Caitriona Balfe married to? "Outlander" star welcomes baby boy

Caitriona Balfe, best known for portraying Claire Fraser on Outlander, recently became a mother to a baby boy. The Irish actress is known to be private about her personal life, and thus the news of her giving birth came as a surprise to fans who had no idea that she was pregnant.

The 41-year old star shared the news of her newborn on Instagram on August 18. Caitriona Balfe expressed her gratitude in a lengthy caption. She mentioned:

"I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human …. We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become…"

Other Irish actresses congratulated her on her post, including Ruth Bradley (of 2019's The Informer fame) and Aisling Franciosi (of Game of Thrones fame).

Who is Caitriona Balfe married to?

Caitriona Balfe and her husband Tony McGill. (Image via: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ford V Ferrari (2019) star Caitriona Balfe is married to Tony McGill. According to People, the couple got married on August 10, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

It has been reported that the pair have been together since 2015. In early 2018, People also reported on their engagement after two years of dating.

Anthony "Tony" McGill (not to be confused with Australian music-producer and singing coach Tony McGill) is a band manager known for his association with the Scottish band Fratellis. Furthermore, as per Liverampup, Tony also co-owns a bar named The Library Pub in London. While his age is not publicly known, Tony appears to be in his mid to late 40s.

Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill lead a private life and have only been spotted in public a few times. These include the Audi Henley Festival in July 2019, Jodie Foster's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (in 2016), and the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards.

Balfe is expected to join shooting for Outlander's seventh season next year.

