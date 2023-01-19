Starz' BMF renewed for season 3

After the premiere of BMF season 2 on January 6, 2023, Starz announced that a third installment of the crime-drama series could be expected.

The news comes in the aftermath of the show ranking as the most socially engaging drama across all networks with 4.1 million multi-platform viewers, as disclosed by the premium cabler.

Kathryn Busby, the President of Original Programming for Starz, stated about the show:

“’BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before."

She added:

"Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

Starz's BMF is all about a pair of notorious criminal brothers from Detroit

BMF @bmfstarz #BMF twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Everybody ‘bout to have way mo’ problems than they use to. Everybody ‘bout to have way mo’ problems than they use to. 👀 #BMF twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2k8CVCVoHt

Starz's BMF is a dramatic retelling of Detroit’s notorious criminal brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

The duo grew up in poverty on the ruthless streets of southwestern Detroit in the late ’80s. Over time, the two brothers eventually became one of the country’s most dangerous and infamous criminal families and called themselves the "Black Mafia Family."

BMF is executive produced by rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Detroit native Randy Huggins, who is also the showrunner and writer. They are joined by Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements.

The series is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for the network channel Starz. The production of the series is overseen by Starz Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair and Erin Conroy, on behalf of Lionsgate.

What do we know so far about BMF's season 3?

As of now, we don't have a plot synopsis or release date for the third season of BMF. The series is currently airing its second installment, which continues to explore the Flenory brothers’ complex relationships with their parents Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White). With the intervention of spiritual advisor Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg), things are now on a rocky ground.

Once the second season airs its finale, it can be estimated about what lies in store ahead for the third season . Season 2 of BMF has only aired two episodes and the third episode is scheduled to drop on Starz at 8 pm ET this Friday, January 20.

Season 2 started with Meech and Terry at odds. Where Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, Terry wants to focus on school and launch a legitimate car-ride service. But as the season progresses and the intensity of matters are beginning to be felt, the brothers must weigh their options and make the right decision.

The duo also form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique), an Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech. Expanding beyond Detroit is proving to be a challenge and the brothers face insurmountable obstacles along with some shocking discoveries about a member of their own crew.

