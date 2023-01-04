The second season of Starz's acclaimed crime drama series BMF will air on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT, as per WhatToWatch. The series centers around the titular Black Mafia Family as it chronicles their rise to power during the mid-late 80s in Detroit.

Russell Hornsby, Da'Vinchi, and Demetrius Flenory Jr. star alongside many other talented actors in this riveting series. The first season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, and fans eagerly await the sophomore season.

What to expect in the new BMF season

On November 25, 2022, Starz released the official trailer for the second season, offering a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. The trailer opens with Demetrius' intimidating voiceover that says,

''Listen up! We're about to take over the whole nation. Cleveland, St. Louis, Atlanta, Miami, L.A. Pledge allegiance to the Black Mafia Family!''

The trailer takes its time to establish the tone and depicts a few pivotal moments. The new season promises a lot of action and drama, similar to the first season that garnered massive critical acclaim. Here's the official synopsis of season 2, as per Starz:

''BMF returns for a second hit season and dramatizes the inspiring true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family. The brothers strategically execute a new vision.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect an eventful season as the two brothers set out to attain their new ambitions and goals. It'll be interesting to see the direction the series takes.

The second season reportedly features 10 episodes, two more than the previous installment. BMF premieres with one episode, following which a new episode is expected to be released every Friday until the finale on March 17, 2023.

Other details about the upcoming BMF season

This crime drama dramatizes the thrilling true story of two brothers who formed the notorious Black Mafia Family in Detroit, depicting their early days and rise to power. Here's an excerpt from the official synopsis of BMF:

''BMF, told with grit, heart, and humor, continues to humanize the choices of the brothers and their pursuit of the American Dream. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the series explores the brothers' complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (Michole Briana White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).''

The first season was released in September 2021, and it earned a fair share of praise for its excellent acting, strong writing, and gripping storyline.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays his real-life father, Meech Flenory, in the series and has been quite impressive in every episode. He looks in phenomenal form in the second season's trailer, promising to deliver another powerful performance.

The rest of the cast includes actors like Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, and Myles Truitt, among many others, in crucial roles.

Don't forget to watch the second season on Starz on Friday, January 6, 2023.

