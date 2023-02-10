Spartacus sequel series in development at Starz

Starz's hit historical drama Spartacus is getting an unexpected revival on the network and there are a lot of things to be excited about since we are going to see the return of a few names from the original series.

The original show starred Andy Whitfield and Liam McIntyre as Spartacus, Manu Bennett as Crixus, Peter Mensah as Oenomaus, Nick E. Tarabay as Ashur, Jai Courtney as Varro, Antonio Te Maioha as Barca, Erin Cummings as Sura, Dan Feuerriegel as Agron, Katrina Law as Mira, Brooke Williams as Aurelia, Dustin Clare as Gannicus, Marisa Ramirez as Melitta and numerous others.

Additionally, many actors even appeared in guest and recurring roles.

What do we know about the revival of Spartacus so far?

Steven S. DeKnight, who wrote, and executive-produced the original show, will also be helming the upcoming project. He most recently developed and executive produced Jupiter’s Legacy.

DeKnight is also credited for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Netflix’s Daredevil, and the feature film Pacific Rim: Uprising. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and attorneys Jeanne Newman and Matthew Levy of Hansen Jacobson.

The new show will explore the events of what happened after Spartacus' defeat to Marcus Crassus and the Roman army and is going to have a fresh story of betrayal, deceit, and hate and we will revisit the original characters once again.

There hasn't been any announcement about the official plot yet, but there will be a new lead for sure.

In a statement, DeKnight said:

"It’s such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of Spartacus and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at Starz and Lionsgate."

He continued:

"Together we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story."

Andy Whitfield starred as Spartacus in the first season of the original run, but tragically passed away after getting diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His role was then taken over by Liam McIntyre for the final two seasons, subtitled Vengeance and War of the Damned.

Starz parent company Lionsgate Television is producing the new show. The description says:

"Depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome."

The synopsis of Spartacus, according to IMDb, reads:

"The life of Spartacus, the gladiator who lead a rebellion against the Romans. From his time as an ally of the Romans, to his betrayal and becoming a gladiator, to the rebellion he leads and its ultimate outcome."

The entirety of it was shot in New Zealand and consisted of three seasons.

Poll : 0 votes