What happened to Nicholas Brendon? Buffy The Vampire Slayer star's hospitalization explored

Former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalized following a second cardiac incident. The 51-year-old actor was taken to the emergency room immediately and is now "focusing on medical appointments."

His sister took to Instagram to post a lengthy note on the Criminal Minds actor's behalf, mentioning his health issues. The post read:

"Nicky is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia). Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments."

Exploring Nicholas Brendon's reasons for hospitalization

In a detailed Instagram post from Nicholas Brendon's sister, the reason for his sudden visit to the ER has been noted to be a "cardiac incident" including "tachycardia" and "arrhythmia." She also penned that the actor has had to undergo spinal surgery.

Last year, Nicholas Brendon also underwent surgery after suffering "paralysis in his genitals" and legs. According to The Daily Mail, his manager, Theresa Fortier, claimed that his arrest for prescription fraud and having to sleep in a concrete-floored jail cell contributed to the same. She noted:

"During the arrest they were not quite careful with his condition... It has aggravated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have burst another disc or [had] everything fell out of alignment. So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and since then he has been in immense pain with numbness and paralysis."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Nicholas Brendon's recent tachycardia-related health scare can lead to serious health issues including heart failure or sudden stroke.

Tachycardia symptoms include a pounding heartbeat, chest pain, fainting, lightheadedness, a rapid pulse rate, and shortness of breath, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people who suffer from tachycardia sometimes have no symptoms at all. However, one should seek medical help immediately if these symptoms are tracked, or if the person is suffering from any related discomfort.

While it is not confirmed whether Nicholas Brendon had similar symptoms, his sister noted that the actor is concentrating on his medical appointments for the time being.

More on Nicholas Brendon's other health issues

Brendon's manager, Theresa Fortier, told The Daily Mail in October that he had to pull out of promoting his film Wanton Want due to paralysis issues that required immediate medical attention. He was reportedly unable to walk due to "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain."

In September 2021, the actor was charged with prescription fraud for a controlled substance. He was arrested for using a false identity while trying to purchase prescription drugs.

Brendon also had Cauda Equina, a condition in which the nerve roots in his lumbar spine were compressed. As a result, he needed intensive back surgery.

