What is lymphoma cancer? TikToker Ben Grosskopf receives support after revealing the saddening diagnosis

The 14-year-old TikTok influencer, Ben Grosskopf, has been laying low since the New York Fashion Week he attended with his friends. Nearly all of his most recent posts came from the hospital.

On January 23, 2023, Ben Grosskopf revealed to his 1.4M fans that he had cancer and there was nothing he could do about it.

Grosskopf began the video by saying it wasn't a 'joyous' one. He explained to the camera that he wanted to digest the news with his friends and family before telling the internet about the inevitable.

His exact words were:

“Ripping off the bandaid, I have cancer. But I have also known about this for three or four days now so I have had time to process it.”

He claimed that he had undergone several tests, which was a long process. His video talks about lymphoma cancer and its types. Moreover, the famous personality expressed his gratitude for not having cancer in his bone marrow, which would lead to two extra months of chemotherapy.

However, Ben Grosskopf has to undergo four months of chemotherapy, depending on how his body reacts to the treatments.

Who is Ben Grosskopf?

With a net worth of $1 million, the social media personality is known for his cute looks and fun personality. He mainly posts videos about his daily life or lip-syncing to songs on the internet.

Ben Grosskopf also posts videos with his friend, Rebecca, and keeps his fans engaged and happy. He currently has over 1 million fans on his TikTok account, 25.9K followers on his Instagram account, and 1.37K subscribers on his YouTube channel.

His videos have featured rapper Lil Nas X and pop singer Mariah Carey. His desire to become a celebrity and his model-like figure inspired him to start creating social media content at such a young age.

He has a bright career ahead of him in the entertainment industry, and his followers hope to see him there.

What is lymphoma cancer and its symptoms?

Lymphoma cancer is slightly different from other types of cancer. It does not have stages, instead it has four types- A, B, C, and D. Type 'B' is the most common among human beings.

Exposure to radiation and certain kinds of harmful chemicals can lead to lymphoma cancer.

Symptoms include, and might not be limited to:

Painless swelling of lymph nodes in your neck, armpits, or groin

Persistent fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Shortness of breath

Unexplained weight loss

Itchy skin

If detected early enough, lymphoma cancer can easily be treated and offers a variety of treatment options.

"Here for you Ben," says his community amidst the comment section in his video

With a community of over 1.5 million fans, Ben Grosskopf's cancer sure shocked many. His followers received the news well and understood where he came from, while others were stunned outside the comment section.

His community showered him with love and support on social media platforms, mainly TikTok and Instagram.

Following the supportive comments, Ben Grosskopf's spirits seem to have lifted, and he is hoping for a speedy recovery, as have his fans and followers.

