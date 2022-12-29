"That is his nephew": Hilarious Lil Nas X has a kid memes take over the internet

Lil Nas X has taken over the music industry as the most controversial musician in recent years. Since coming out as gay, the artist has been the target of many controversies, especially by fellow rapper Boosie, who tried to slam him for his orientation.

In addition to his already long list of gossip, comes the fact that he took to Instagram to reveal some news that people were not ready to hear. The Old Town Road singer posted a story announcing that he has a son whom he will no longer hide from the "cruel" world anymore.

The artist then shared an image of a baby boy who appeared to be around the age of one, chewing on a binkie and holding a giant wolf plush doll. The child was seated on a white marble dining table, and behind him was a Ben Baller money counter in golden color.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 🏽 Lil Nas X Reveals that He has A Son "He doesn't wanna hide from the world" Lil Nas X Reveals that He has A Son "He doesn't wanna hide from the world"😳👶🏽🌏 https://t.co/BvHVDnhANr

The tweet exploded as netizens wondered if he was telling the truth, given that the artist is notorious for playing pranks on his fans. One user even thinks that while the baby might be related to the rapper, it is not his son, but his nephew:

"That is his nephew. Please don't take him seriously. 😭😭"

The trending comment that claims the baby might be his nephew (Image via Instagram/Theshaderoom)

Lil Nas X's claim about having a son leaves the internet confused

In a recent Instagram story shared by rapper and singer Lil Nas X, he revealed that he has a son whom he has been keeping away from the public eye. He posted an image of a random train stop and captioned it with the following:

“yes i have a son and i’m no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world!”

The next story featured a photograph of a young baby who appeared to be about a year old. On December 29, the singer posted yet another image of the baby, although the picture looked like a throwback image as the child looked much younger and the date on the image was "Sep 27, 2021."

Images of the young baby boy taken a year apart (Image via Instagram/lilnasx)

Netizens have been going wild since the news broke, with some being confused about Lil Nas X's orientation or about how he had the baby. They took to Instagram and Twitter to share their exasperation, questions, and even some memes.

While some are slamming him for faking being gay, others think he is joking. A few people also think that the artist is referring to the wolf plush toy named 'Bronco' and not the young child in the picture.

trace @tracedontmiss Lil Nas X convincing the world he was part of the LGBTQ community despite having a son the entire time Lil Nas X convincing the world he was part of the LGBTQ community despite having a son the entire time https://t.co/ljX32jfSH9

sǝɹɐɔ oɥʍ @tbfhbffr lil nas x is clearly talking about Bronco when he says his “son” lil nas x is clearly talking about Bronco when he says his “son” https://t.co/3QIGYVgSFI

Anissa Disé @SincerelyAnissa Lil nas x is too much of a troll for me to believe he has a son Lil nas x is too much of a troll for me to believe he has a son

BeFuckingNorma(l)⚠️ @ifeelhungupidky Bro why is Lil Nas X making up a fake son and ppl believing him Bro why is Lil Nas X making up a fake son and ppl believing him 💀💀💀

fiddy @nasxfiddy lil nas x and bronco are the perfect example of father and son bonding lil nas x and bronco are the perfect example of father and son bonding https://t.co/DVdsYxs3Qr

glxttr 🪙 @glxttr LIL NAS X HAS A SON?!

THIS MATH JUST AINT MATHING 🫠 LIL NAS X HAS A SON?!THIS MATH JUST AINT MATHING 🫠

ugh its isaiah @TheKing_Duh Lil Nas X just said he had a son? Y’all we bout to get new music. Lil Nas X just said he had a son? Y’all we bout to get new music. https://t.co/vZVsm4B0do

Lil Nas X is known for trolling people on the internet using his pranks and fake outs. This news, although exciting, is yet to be corroborated. He has not commented or confirmed anything, but continues to post images of the baby boy.

