What did Boosie say about Zaya Wade? Gabrielle Union rips into rapper with savage defense of daughter

Rapper Boosie BadAzz went viral in 2020 for criticizing Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union's decision to support their transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. A year later, on November 7, 2021, Union addressed the rapper's comments in an interview with Jemele Hill. The Bring It On actress shared that things were going well with her daughter and sarcastically apologized to the rapper, acknowledging the comments he made.

Apart from slamming Boosie BadAzz, Gabrielle Union also announced that she and her husband would never "abandon" their daughter during her transition period. She additionally added quips on how the Mind of a Maniac rapper is spewing insulting remarks as a cover for not having a "safe space," and further went on to imply that the rapper was actually in the closet.

Union stated,

"He’s so preoccupied. It’s almost like, ‘Thou doth protest too much, little Booz."

Boosie had some choice words to say after the video resurfaced and took to his Twitter account to suggest that Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade was gay, in an attempt to insult the Wade family.

Boosie insulted Zaya Wade by misgendering her

Boosie has faced heat previously for his comments on Lil Nas X and Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya Wade, who recently transitioned. Despite Dwayne Wade strongly supporting his daughter and even helping the 12-year-old legally change her name, the Set It Off rapper continued to misgender and insult her choice.

He released a video calling out Wade for "going too far" and claiming that a twelve-year-old is too young to make such important decisions. The rapper said:

"That is a male. A twelve-year-old. They don't even know what their next meal is going to be. They don't have sh*t figured out yet. He's not up there yet. He's not made his final decisions yet."

Boosie continued to misgender Zaya and said that she might meet a woman at 16 years old and fall in love with her. He even pleaded with Dwayne not to let his daughter "cut off" her private parts and to "let him be gay if he wants to."

Gabriella Union (L) with Zaya, Dwayne Wade and baby Kaavia (image via Instagram)

His transphobic rant went viral, and the topic was even brought up by Mike Tyson in an interview with the rapper. In an episode of Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, the boxer inferred to the rapper that although internalized homophobia is a real phenomenon, the majority of homophobes are closeted.

So when asked this question, the rapper proclaimed to be as "straight as an arrow" and that he was offended that a "child" was coming out. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have also responded to the rapper's insults by thanking him, claiming that his comments have in fact led to the start of some important conversations.

Dwayne Wade has defended his daughter Zaya several times (image via Getty/Chris Delmas)

Over a year after Gabrielle Union's interview with Jemele Hill went online, Boosie tweeted a series of graphic insults at Union and her husband, saying he likes male private parts and that Union is a "Lil white girl" who uses a script when speaking in interviews.

