Who is Lil Nas X's dad? Robert Stafford hailed as a supportive parent after he blasts Boosie for his homophobic rant

Boosie Badazz is under fire following his homophobic rant against fellow rapper Lil Nas X. The hip-hop artist relentlessly attacked the Industry Baby singer, leading to Nas' father, Robert Stafford, stepping in.
On Saturday, Boosie took to Twitter, urging the Grammy-winning artist to take his own life. He wrote:
"STOP TROLLING ME F----- LOL!! IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE."
Twitter stepped in and took down his post for violating the company's guidelines regarding hate speech.
The online feud began when Lil Nas X recently took to Instagram, revealing that he would be collaborating with the 38-year-old rapper. Nas' announcement comes after Boosie had threatened to "drag and beat" him earlier this year.
Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, has choice words in son's defense
The Old Town Road singer, recently honored as the Trevor Project's Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year, responded to the deleted tweet in jest by saying:
However, his father had a more serious response to the issue, taking to social media to defend his son. Nas had revealed in February that he was contemplating suicide in 2019.
Robert Stafford, a gospel singer, questioned Boosie's ethics and morals. His Instagram story read:
By mentioning Bankhead, Stafford was referring to the neighborhood in Atlanta where Lil Nas X grew up.
The 22-year-old, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, had revealed in past interviews that his religious father had taught him that being homosexual was not okay. However, when he came out to his father in 2019, he came to accept his son.
Many Nas fans applauded his father for supporting his son:
Responding to Robert Stafford's Instagram story, Boosie took to Twitter yet again", stating:
"DONT GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL I KNOW IT HURTS."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Neither Lil Nas X nor Robert Stafford have responded to Boosie's latest tweet.