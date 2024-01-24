Kanye West officially released the trailer for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign titled Vultures to fans and critics.

On January 23, the artist posted the official trailer on his Instagram account which resamples the lead single. The trailer is a music video featuring distorted visuals and imagery that finally ends with Ye revealing that Vultures is not just an album but a trilogy.

He further confirmed this with a cluster of posts on his Instagram story that reaffirmed the album's trilogy announcement.

Kanye confirmed that the scheduled release date of February 9 remains unchanged, but only Volume 1 of the project will be unveiled, with Volumes 2 and 3 slated for release on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

Note: The views expressed in the rest of this article belong to the writer and do not reflect SK Pop.

Kanye West takes to Instagram to confirm that 'Vultures' will be released as a trilogy

Through his Instagram announcement, Kanye silenced the recent debates online over whether Vultures would ever be dropped.

The latest trailer plays out as a music video for the album's lead single, titled Vultures (named after the album), which was released in November last year. The new version of the song features a darker tone credited to its more menacing production style, which fits well over the distorted imagery that plays in the background.

A still captured from Kanye West's Official trailer for 'Vultures' (Image via Instagram/@kanyewest)

A couple of notable scenes from the trailer included a house on fire, men in masks and cloaks wielding weapons, a werewolf, Cerberus (a demon dog with three heads), a city blowing up, rituals and gatherings, and a single shot of a vulture.

Ye's artistic vision and influence are noticeable throughout the trailer's visuals, which provide a deeper insight into what the upcoming project and its three separate volumes would bring to the table.

An hour after the trailer was released Kanye began his string of Instagram story posts, starting with him re-posting the trailer with the following statement:

"VULTURES HAVOC VERSION"

Screenshot of a story Ye posted to his official Instagram Account (Image via Instagram/@kanyewest)

The statement provides further context into what the different volumes (versions) of the album will entail. It seems as though Volume 2 and 3 will contain re-sampled versions of tracks released from Volume 1 of the album.

A few minutes later he followed up with another post confirming the official release dates for the newly announced albums, with Volume One dropping on February 9, Volume 2 dropping on March 8, and Volume 3 scheduled to be released on April 5.

Ye then showcases different versions of the official album cover for Vultures where each Volume's cover art is color-graded differently.

Volume 1 is graded bright yellow, Volume 2 is graded pitch black, and Volume 3 is graded with a mix of midnight black and dark blue.

Kanye then posted a screenshot of Russian fashion designer Georgiy Aleksandrovich Rubchinskiy's official Instagram account.

The newly appointed "Head of Design" at Yeezy appears to have nothing else on his profile except four promotional posts for the upcoming album, including the three different versions of Vultures album art.

Ye adds to his string of posts with a screenshotted conversation between him and designer Gio Forbice, who refers to the Vultures trailer as a masterpiece.

"Vultures trailer it's Masterpiece"

Screenshot of a conversation between Ye and Gio Forbice posted to his official Instagram Account (Image via Instagram/@kanyewest)

Kanye's final post, to his story, came four hours after the trailer dropped which showcased a hand-drawn portrait by his daughter, North West. The artwork depicted Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, both wearing "Vultures" merch.

After being delayed three times over the past two months, fans seem to finally relax as Ye confirms not one but three different versions for Vultures along with their accompanying release dates.

Less than three weeks away from the official release of Volume 1, Ye's recent surge in promotional activity has garnered significant attention online. The new posts have prompted fans to express their views and opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kanye leaves the internet reeling with anticipation after releasing the official trailer for 'Vultures'

In recent weeks, fans have been put through a rollercoaster of emotions as Vultures got delayed three times. Both fans and critics suspected the ongoing delays might result in another Yandhi situation where Vultures eventually gets shelved, leading many to fear another announcement.

Expand Tweet

With Ye finally returning to his album's promotion, fans were thrilled with his latest updates which confirmed three different versions for the upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Many fans took to X to share their views on the official trailer and latest story posts with one user sharing his excitement with this news by stating:

"3 albums in 3 months & Kanye said 'it gets crazier and crazier'. . . I don’t want to wake up from this dream"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan reacts to the latest developments on 'Vultures' (Image via X/@Rap)

A fan reacts to the two new album covers for 'Vultures' (Image via X/@Rap)

Expand Tweet

Many critics commented on similar Vulture announcement posts citing Yandhi and other situations where the rapper has announced a project but not delivered on its scheduled date.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a surprising turn of events, there seems to be an ongoing feud brewing between Kanye and Ariana Grande's fans, as both artists are releasing their albums on March 8.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With heated debates online and the latest trailer going viral, Ye and Ty's upcoming project appears to be gaining significant traction online.

The latest announcement by Ye follows a recent news report by TMZ, which stated the rapper had allegedly filmed a 40-minute apology video for his anti-Semitic comments made last year. The story went viral as it also stated that the video would supposedly be dropped just before he released Vultures.

With Kanye officially confirming the release of Vultures, fans remain on the edge of their seats waiting to see what the rapper has in store for them over the next three months.