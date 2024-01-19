“He went from weird to weirder”: Kanye West getting $850K titanium dentures sparks reactions online

American rapper Kanye West has gone viral after showing off his new titanium dentures while spending time with his wife Bianca Censori and Chris Rock on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The 46-year-old posted on his Instagram Stories a picture of “fixed prosthodontics,” a type of experimental dentistry. The dentures are worth $850,000, according to Page Six. In a second post, West compared his new look to the James Bond villain Jaws, who had a mouth of metal.

The custom-made titanium dentures were fitted in the rapper's mouth by the self-proclaimed “Father of Diamond Dentistry,” Dr. Thomas Connelly, and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, as per Today. The doctors denied rumors that Ye had all his teeth removed for the procedure.

Netizens shared their opinions about the dentures, trolling the rapper's new look.

Kanye West shows off new $850K titanium dentures

Kanye West has been in the news for getting titanium dentures worth $850,000. His inspiration for the look came from the villain Jaw from the James Bond movies. The antagonist appeared in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979’s Moonraker.

Various media outlets reported that West’s teeth were fully removed and replaced with custom-made titanium dentures by Dr. Thomas Connelly and cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi. However, Connelly denied West’s natural teeth had been removed, telling Complex,

"He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy 😁."

Kanye West was spotted with his new expensive dentures at the iconic Chateau Marmont with Bianca Censori and Chris Rock. Chris appeared to be joining the couple for lunch at the hotel.

Kanye was dressed in his standard all-black ensemble for the outing. He wore a baggy black hooded jacket with multiple brighter necklaces that stood out. The rapper paired it with a set of black whiskered jeans. He completed the look with black shoes.

Chris was dressed in a textured black shirt jacket over a matching T-shirt and blue jeans. He wore white trainers to contrast the dark outfit, and he accessorized with black-frame glasses. Bianca contrasted the two dark-themed looks with an off-the-shoulder unitard. She showed off a strapless look, which was decorated with a playful leopard print, as per Today.

Netizens were quick to quip about Kanye West's new look.

Connelly reshared West’s denture reveal on his own Instagram Story and raved about his work, according to Page Six. He said,

"Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his Vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

In 2010, Kanye claimed on an episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show that he had his bottom teeth taken out and replaced with diamonds. He explained to Ellen,

"I just thought that diamonds were cooler. … It’s certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do."

The rapper admitted, however, that he had to visit the dentist frequently to maintain his teeth. Kanye West also told Vanity Fair that he removed his teeth instead of opting for a grill because he “didn’t feel like having to take them out all the time.”

The rapper is not the only one in his family with an affinity for shimmering teeth. North West also showed off her diamond grills after Ye posted his titanium ones, as per People. In June 2023, his 8-year-old son, Saint, showed off his teeth decorated with metallic Louis Vuitton logos on social media. Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife, also previously wore an opal and diamond grill.