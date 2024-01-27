“Just another ordinary day” - Floyd Mayweather flaunts uber luxurious Rolls Royce and cash hoard in latest social media update

MMA
By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jan 27, 2024 20:11 GMT
Floyd Mayweather [Pictured] flaunted his luxurious lifestyle on social media [Image courtesy: @floydmayweather - Instagram]
It appears as though life is treating Floyd Mayweather well as he recently flaunted his uber-luxurious lifestyle.

It's well documented that the boxing legend earned a significant amount of money during his professional career through his success in the ring as well as on pay-per-view through his ability to promote his fights. He recently provided a social media update to his followers and fans, which showed him sitting in the back seat of his Rolls Royce with two briefcases filled with cash and watching the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier documentary.

Mayweather is clearly living up to his 'Money' nickname as while explaining what he was doing, he mentioned that what fans were seeing was just a regular day in his life. He said:

"Just another ordinary day. Chilling in a EWB Rolls Royce. Those that don't know what a EWB is, that's Extended Wheelbase Rolls Royce. I need the leg room. I know I ain't that tall - about 5'8" in-a-half, some days 5'9" - but it is what it is. Chillin in here watching the Thirlla in Manila: Ali vs. Frazier documentary...And the bag is crazy."

Mayweather, who has defeated the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and Conor McGregor during his unbeaten career, is enjoying his post-boxing career in luxury and also competing in exhibition bouts. So, it doesn't appear as though he is experiencing any financial hardships at the moment.

Floyd Mayweather shares gratitude for his grandchild

Although the majority of Floyd Mayweather's social media posts flaunt his lifestyle, businesses, and his Mayweather Promotions, he does share a heartfelt post from time to time.

The boxing legend recently took to his Instagram account and shared his gratitude for his grandchild. He mentioned that he has changed his stance when reflecting on past regrets and posts a grateful message for his family. He wrote:

"Most times I say if I could do it all over I would change things, but now that I have my grandson I wouldn’t change a thing because I wouldn’t have him in my life."

