"You still have time to delete": SZA shuts down rumors of her album Lana dropping this Friday

SZA fans entered into a frenzy on Tuesday, February 6, after the artist liked a picture that seemingly hinted at her dropping her new album, Lana, this coming Friday.

This speculation came to light after fans noticed the artist liked a re-posted picture of a supposed TDE show where two dancers were found sitting opposite each other wearing jerseys with SZA's name on them. The jerseys sported the numbers "2" and "9," leading fans to believe the album would be dropped on February 9.

The internet news and media publication Popcrave announced this rumor, which led to a rise in speculation and fan reactions online.

However, the artist was quick to respond to the rumors and said that she simply liked the photo.

"I like literally LIKE the photo."

This led fans to comment that the publication still had time to delete the post.

A fan reacts to 'Popcrave' announcing the rumors surrounding 'Lana' (Image via X/@ctrlcyrusdabarb)

"OMG SHE COMING": Fans react to SZA x Lana rumor

Fans responded to Popcrave's announcement with speculative excitement; although few believed the announcement to be true, most fans seemed to find the situation curious.

One user even suggested the media company still had time to delete their post since the SOS star had already denounced the rumors. The user included a screenshot of the artist's conversation with a fan, confirming the album would not be dropping this Friday.

Screenshot of the conversation posted by a fan (Image via X/@ctrlcyrusdabarb)

Although the artist has yet to confirm the release date for Lana, most fans believe the project will drop around December. The alleged flyers from Isiah Rashad's recent Cilvia Demo anniversary show, which went viral a few days ago, also seemed to confirm an album release from SZA this year.

A few fans who couldn't contain their excitement over another project rumored to be released so soon into the year decided to share their emotional response to hearing about Lana dropping this Friday.

Dedicated SZA fans who realized this rumor was not true tried to highlight it in the comment section for other viewers to notice. One fan even stated how the artist never officially confirmed Friday's release and threatened people with criticizing the singer once the rumor turned out to be "false."

Lana was originally announced in December last year as a re-issue (deluxe) album for her Grammy-winning project SOS.

SZA later confirmed during an interview with the Hollywood reporter that Lana is re-shaping itself to become a completely "different project entirely" and expressed her excitement about ensuring it's delivered to her fanbase soon.