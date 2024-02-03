Flyers reportedly spotted at Isaiah Rashad's 10-year anniversary show teases album releases allegedly scheduled by TDE for 2024

Isaiah Rashad held a 10th-anniversary show, hosted by TDE in Los Angeles, for his debut project Cilvia Demo.

Isaiah's debut EP has been a fan-favorite project since it was released in 2014. In honor of the record turning 10 years, the rapper set up a special anniversary show, held at The Wiltern (LA). The event was attended by many including several members from the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) roster.

Although the newly rendered performance of Cilvia Demo received positive reactions from attendees, an alleged leaked flyer from the event caused quite the buzz online.

Allegedly, this poster promises two things:

1. A 2024 compilation album and,

2. Individual album drops from artists signed to TDE. The list includes:

ScHoolboy Q (Confirmed project: Blue Lips; releasing in March)

SiR

Jay Rock

Doechii

Ray Vaughn

Zacari

SZA (Confirmed project: LANA; releasing in December)

Ab-Soul

Isaiah Rashad

Kal Banx

Devin Malik

Lance Skiiiwalker

Apart from ScHoolboy Q and SZA, the remaining artists are yet to officially confirm a project for the year. The poster also included three other artists rumored to be recently signed to the record label, with the caption:

"New Artist - TBA"

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) has remained silent about the rumor leading many fans to appear surprised when NFR Podcast tweeted out the alleged poster on X.

"PLEASE HAPPEN": Fans react to the TDE alleged roster leak

On February 1, the alleged poster went viral after the NFR podcast retweeted the supposed leak stating:

"These flyers were seen at Isaiah Rashad's 'Cilvia Demo' 10 Year Anniversary Show in Los Angeles last night."

This post seemingly set off a chain of fan reactions ranging from excited to confused with one user even expressing their delight at hearing about the potential a compilation album promises to bring.

More fan reactions were seen expressing similar excitement for the compilation project and the individual albums this alleged poster promises to bring in 2024.

Check out some of their reactions below:

Many fans and critics appeared to not take this rumor seriously with several users citing previous instances where confirmed albums were delayed multiple times by the record label (TDE).

A few ScHoolboy Q fans responded to this rumor highlighting the rapper's upcoming album, which drops on March 1, as possibly confirming what the alleged poster promises to deliver.

With the internet entering into a heated debate about the supposed leak, many heads turned to the record label for an official confirmation, however, Top Dawg Entertainment has remained silent about the viral rumor.

Their latest post was on February 1, about ScHoolboy Q's official album announcement, titled Blue Lips, captioning the post with:

"Blue Lips by ScHoolboy Q MarcH 1st."

You can view the trailer for the album below:

What went down at Isaiah Rashad's Cilvia Demo Anniversary Show

The show, hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Isaiah Rashad, took place on January 30 and was attended by many including dedicated Rashad fans and artists who featured on the project such as SZA, Jay Rock, and Schoolboy Q.

Ronnie Drake, a song from the original EP featuring SZA, is a fan favorite that many wished both artists would perform live but when the SOS singer joined Rashad on stage for a duet, they ended up performing an entirely different song.

The TDE label mates performed Heavenly Father, which is one of Rashad's most popular songs amassing over 80 million streams on Spotify.

Here's a video that was posted to social media, showing both artists performing the song:

SZA expressed her love for Isaiah at the end of their performance highlighting her appreciation for his debut project. She reflected on their past, recounting humorous instances of them working together during the start of their careers.

While embracing Isaiah, the singer talked about some memories from their relationship stating:

"This was from a very special time in my life, we shared the same bedroom. We argued over toilet paper. I love him, this is my brother. There is nothing I wouldn't do for him. Make some F*cking noise for Isaiah Rashad."

Here's a video from a fan who attended the TDE event capturing SZA's speech:

Prior to his anniversary show, Isaiah teamed up with Spotify to preview a special edition remaster of his acclaimed debut album.

With Isaiah Rashad's anniversary show and TDE's alleged poster, which was reportedly handed out to all attendees, going viral on the internet.

Fans remain on edge engaging in heated discussions online about the future of TDE and the rumored projects slated to release later this year from artists such as Isaiah Rashad, SZA, Jay Rock, and more.