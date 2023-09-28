“Good music always wins”: Fans ecstatic as NewJeans’ debut project becomes their first mini album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify

New Jeans, the first EP by the girl group NewJeans, has become their first album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify as of September 28, 2023. The album was released on August 1, 2022, and became an instant hit across the world for its catchy tunes and addictive lyrics. On the first day of their debut release, the EP accumulated over 2.06 million streams on Spotify Korea.

They also became the first K-Pop girl group to do so in the history of K-Pop and the first fourth-generation girl group alongside LE SSERAFIM to have an album surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify. On top of that, they are the youngest and newest K-pop group to earn an MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) nomination for Group of the Year 2023.

Furthermore, in May 2023, the group broke the Guinness World Record to become the fastest K-pop act to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. According to Guinness World Records, NewJeans has claimed the throne from BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, who previously held the title among all K-pop acts with a record of 411 days.

The five-piece girl group from ADOR achieved this feat in 219 days, a first in the history of K-Pop. Less than a year after NewJeans' official debut in July 2022, the new girl group has been riding on the crest of their newfound success, starting with their debut song, Hype Boy.

Fans of NewJeans thrilled beyond measure as they congratulate them on social media on their new feat

Rolling Stone listed NewJeans' EP at number 46 on its list of the top 100 albums of 2022 in December of that year. They acknowledged that it had a distinctive sound and a novel visual element, largely influenced by the 90s pop style, which worked well for the band and ensured repeat listens.

Furthermore, on April 3, 2023, the girls released their most recent song, Zero, as a brand ambassador for Coca-Cola. The group is set to mark their presence in an unconventional way and build their own legacy.

The fans of the quintet, who are known as BUNNIES, are over the moon as they let the group's constant victories splash over them. They flooded social media with congratulatory notes and love.

The quintet also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Lollapalooza 2023, following in the footsteps of BTS J-Hope's solo appearance at the event in 2022, which recorded the biggest audience in the 30-year history of Lollapalooza.

Recently, they have collaborated with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar as well as other brands like Gucci, Armani Beauty, Louis Vuitton, and Dior as global ambassadors within a year of their debut, earning the moniker "mega blue chip" in the advertising industry, which is a reference in the stock market and implies a reputation for quality and dependability when it comes to profitability.

In addition, NewJeans have collaborated with Riot Games for the anthem song of 2023 for the League of Legends World Championship. The anthem GODS will premiere on the official YouTube channel of Riot Games on October 6, 2023, at 10.27 am (10 pm PT and 2 pm KST).