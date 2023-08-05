NewJeans at Lollapalooza 2023: 5 clips that proved their insane mainstream popularity

On Friday, August 4, NewJeans made their debut in the Lollapalooza 2023 music festival, which was held in Chicago, Illinois. During the group's set, the five members not only rolled out one of the most remarkable performances from the music festival but also excited the audience that gathered specifically for them.

While there's no doubt that the rookie group has proved to be of great popularity in Korea, their influence worldwide, especially in Western countries, surprised many people. As clips of the group's stage at Lollapalooza 2023 surfaced on the internet, netizens couldn't stop talking about how excitingly the audience reacted to them.

Despite their limited discography, NewJenas have proved that their and their song's popularity is not only widespread but also deeply rooted across countries and cultures.

NewJeans' appearance on stage and 4 other clips from the Lollapalooza 2023 that prove their immense worldwide popularity

1) The loud and enthusiastic cheer for NewJeans' entrance

The loud cheers as the girls officially introduce themselves will forever now give me goosebumps

As soon as the five members of NewJeans entered the stage, they were greeted with some of the loudest cheers that any artists got on that day's performance. The members continued to introduce themselves and talk about themselves briefly before rolling out the exciting set list they had prepared for the show.

The close-up shots of the members' reaction to the never-ending cheers from the fans were a heartwarming instance to witness. However, the fans' cheers didn't seem to get calmer or quieter until the very end of NewJeans' set at Lollapalooza 2023.

2) The 70,000 crowd they garnered at Lollapalooza 2023

🧚🏼‍♀️⁷ @nwjnsbts



yall are looking miserable trynna downplay their success.

pic.twitter.com/i2NTAQjUM6 mind you THIS was the 70k crowd NewJeans pulled at lollapalooza yesterday for their US debut stage.yall are looking miserable trynna downplay their success.

While the crowd at Lollapalooza 2023 is usually large due to its worldwide popularity as one of the grandest music festivals, NewJeans' presence reeled in much more people than the usual crowd. Roughly calculating, about 70,000 people were present at the music festival to watch NewJeans' debut stage.

Some might even debate that the crowd was much larger than 70,000. As the group rolled out their songs, the word-for-word synchronization with the lyrics proved that much of the audience was fans of the group. Additionally, given that a massive group left the arena immediately after NewJeans' performance proved that they were specifically here to see the group perform.

People leaving after newjeans set ends

3) The crowd chanting for NewJeans during the teaser clip showcase

Before NewJeans entered the stage, a short teaser clip displayed on the stage to show the smooth transition from one artist to another. As the audience watched the teaser clip, the whole ground started to chant a lyric from NewJeans' b-side track, New Jeans, from their recently released EP, Get Up.

newtannies ⁷𓃺 @newtannies



NEWJEANS AT LOLLAPALOOZA

#LollaJeans #Newllapalooza pic.twitter.com/Mvhb5W7mml Y’ALL HEAR THE CROWD!! BES GIRL GROUP “NEW HAIR, NEW TEE NEWJEANS DO YOU SEE”NEWJEANS AT LOLLAPALOOZA

Since the lyrics talk about the group's aesthetic and journey so far, the crowd's chant proved to be all the more meaningful.

"New Hair, New Tee, NewJeans, Do You See?"

4) The word-for-word crowd sing-along for their Super Shy performance

Another impressive instance from the group's performance at the Lollapalooza 2023 performance was during their Super Shy stage. NewJeans, for their recently released first EP album, rolled out three title tracks, out of which the first one to be revealed was Super Shy.

People immediately fell in love with the song, and the same has been dominating the internet currently. Naturally, when the group performed it at the music festival, they not only reacted to it enthusiastically but also sang the song's lyrics word-for-word, impressing both the netizens and the artists themselves.

5) The loudest screams for the Hype Boy set

While there's no doubt that Super Shy is currently dominating the internet, it still hasn't come close to the influence that the group's debut title track had. Hype Boy was one of the most talked about songs of NewJeans or the K-pop industry in general at one point. Therefore, the song's performance at Lollapalooza 2023 became one of the most exciting performances of the night.

Hype Boy will forever go down as one of THE most iconic songs in kpop

As the group rolled out their stage, fancams from the audience revealed how loudly people were singing and dancing to the song.

As NewJeans' stage at Lollapalooza 2023 came to an end, fans left with huge smiles after witnessing one of the most energetic performances at the music festival.