On July 28, 2023, TXT's Soobin opened up about his true feelings with respect to the group's headlining Lollapalooza performance, which was held in Chicago on July 30, 2022, in their documentary, Our Lost Summer. While many fans and other TXT members have only good things to say about their performance at Lollapalooza, people were surprised to learn about Soobin's perspective on the same.

In one of the interview moments during the documentary, the idol expressed that he cried a lot after the performance and also expressed that his feeling towards the performance was contrary to that of the TXT members. He confessed that his efforts to meet his own high expectations couldn't be met during the performance, which inevitably left him feeling isolated and awkward on stage.

"I can’t seem to enjoy myself and I feel like I’m moving in an awkward way."

Fans shower TXT's Soobin with love after his confession about his isolated state during the 2022 Lollapalooza performance

One of the biggest achievements for the fourth-generation K-pop boy group, TXT, so far, was their performance at the 2022 Lollapalooza, which presented them with a great crowd. While fans still continue to talk about how iconic and show-stopping the group's stage was at the music festival, the members themselves shared that they gained confidence and felt further motivated in their careers.

This naturally led to people believing that the 2022 Lollapalooza performance was an unforgettable touchstone moment for the whole of TXT. While the significance of the performance continues to stand strong, Soobin expressing his side of the narrative left fans with a heavy heart.

In the documentary, Our Lost Summer, part of the same was devoted to covering their performance at the music festival, documenting the behind-the-scenes and the members' thoughts on the same. During the one-on-one interview sessions with the TXT members, Soobin revealed several things about his 2022 Lollapalooza stage.

"You know, after “Lollapalooza,” I cried so hard in my hotel room. All the other members were saying it was their happiest day since their debut as singers. But I didn’t feel the same. Well, when there are no dance moves, and I’m supposed to just let go, I can’t seem to enjoy myself and I feel like I’m moving in an awkward way."

Soobin continued,

"I’m a singer because I want to perform and earn love and support from the fans. But when I wasn’t getting that, I really felt isolated. I want to be able to hold on to all of my fans so they won’t leave me. Even though I couldn’t enjoy all of my performances, I always gave my best because I wanted to repay the fans for their love and express my love for them as well. That’s why I worked so hard."

Following Soobin's confession, many fans sympathized with him and even commended him for being open about his insecurities.

Fans also admitted that his position as the leader of TXT must've put greater burden on him and pushed him to give it his best. While fans appreciate his confession, they are also cheering him by stating that he's one of the best performers, K-pop idols, and leaders out there.