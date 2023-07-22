“Leaders”: Stray Kids become the first K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris

On July 21, Stray Kids made history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline the Lollapalooza Festival in Paris. The eight-member group enthralled fans with their incredible performances, charisma on stage, well-synchronized choreography, and brilliant confidence as they took center stage at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp in Paris.

The Case 143 singers were chosen to lead Lollapalooza Paris alongside the other headliners, including Spanish singer Rosalia on Saturday and American rapper Kendrick Lamar on Sunday. Stray Kids performed on the first day of the three-day-long festival for an estimated 65,000 concertgoers.

Stray Kids’ fans have showered praise on the Gen 4 K-pop group by sharing pictures and videos from their Lolla performance. "Congrats Leaders," @swixxzpunch wrote, sharing a video of fireworks and the members’ performances.

sahar🪐 @swixxzpunch



SKZ GO CRAZY IN PARIS

#SKZxLOLLAPALOOZA #LollaParis #SKZpalooza



stray kids successfully becomes the first kpop group to headline a lollapalooza festival, congrats LEADERS

Stray Kids perform fan favorites God’s Menu, Maniac, and Venom for their debut stage at Lollapalooza Paris

Stray Kids enchanted the crowd by performing to fan favorites for their debut stage performance at Lollapalooza Paris. The entire setlist included their chart-busting hits like:

SKZ Anthem

Opening Ment

Venom

Maniac

Thunderous

Domino

God’s Menu

Heyday (3RACHA)

Short Ment (3RACHA)

S-Class

Topline

Super Bowl

Item

Lonely St

Cheese +

Superboard

My Pace

Miroh

Haven

Over the next couple of hours, the talented eight-member K-pop group trended worldwide on Twitter with keywords and phrases like "SKZ Go Crazy in Paris," "Lolla Paris," "SKZPalooza," "SKZ X Lollapalooza," and "Stray Kids."

tiger jk reposted a video of stray kids performing topline at lollapalooza on his instagram story!

Last year, BTS’ J-hope became the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza, drawing 105,000 concert-goers and making history as the first-ever Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

He reportedly became the highest-selling artist in Lollapalooza history. His charm and star power earned him the term "Hobipalooza," a charming wordplay on his name and the event.

This year, BTS’ brother group TXT became the first K-pop group ever to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza Chicago. They were headliners alongside star-studded artists like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, and Karol G.

Finally, GOT7’s Jackson Wang performed at Lollapalooza Mumbai this year as the only K-pop star, and now Stray Kids has become the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Paris.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is the new face of the luxury brand Versace

Versace, a luxury brand, has named Hyunjin as its new global brand ambassador. This amazing announcement was made just before the eight-member trio took the stage at Lollapalooza Paris.

Donatella Versace, the creative director of Versace, warmly welcomed the talented singer into the Versace family and believes he is a true Versace man.

Hyunjin also expressed his excitement about partnering with Versace and believes it is truly an honor to be associated with the brand.

"I’m so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together. I am both inspired and honoured to play a part in the House’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude! I’m filled with anticipation and can't wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella."

As for the God's Menu singers, they will next be headlining the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023, alongside international stars Megan Thee Stallion and Red Hot Chili Peppers.