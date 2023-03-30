Adding to the long list of NewJeans' ambassadorships, on March 30, Coca-Cola revealed that the five-member K-pop girl group will be representing their brand, Zero in specific, not just on a domestic scale but also globally. Furthermore, the group will also collaborate with Coca-Cola's global music platform, Coke Studios, and will release a new track to commemorate the occasion.

As brand models for the company, NewJeans rolled out their photoshoot with Coca-Cola Zero as their first step towards their campaign. The group also visited the Coca-Cola creative pop-up store and they plan to expand their activities with the company to new dimensions.

Fans were both awestruck by the stunning photographs that resulted from their photoshoot and extremely proud of the K-pop girl group, which has been consistently extending their ambassadorships.

Fans celebrate NewJeans' latest global brand ambassadorship with Coca-Cola

Following the reveal of the group's latest global brand ambassadorship, fans couldn't help but be excited about the plethora of activities, events, and campaigns that will result from their partnership with Coca-Cola. The first-look photoshoot, with both solo and group shots, has already thrilled fans with the new content.

While each member serves as a brand ambassador for one or more luxury brands, their collective work on a collaborative campaign is quite limited. Fans are happy to have them together and further witness them engaging with future campaign activities. Given that the group is still young and quite the trendsetter of this generation, fans also believe that this collaboration with Coca-Cola Zero is a great fit for them.

Recent brand ambassadorship of NewJeans: Levi's, Armani Beauty, and more

NewJeans have received more ambassadorships than several other K-pop groups and idols in less than a year since their debut, representing a wide range of brands. From cosmetics to beverages, the five-member girl group has demonstrated enormous power and significance in the industry, attracting brand deals and offers naturally.

One of their most recent ambassadorships was with the denim company Levi's. The group explained their excitement over collaborating with such a reputable clothing brand and fans particularly look forward to the NewJeans-featured clothing line. Levi's 2023 Spring/Summer collection will concentrate on showcasing the aesthetics of both the group and the individual members.

Additionally, Hanni has been balancing her ambassadorship with two luxury brands, Gucci and Armani Beauty. As she engages with Gucci's campaign for their Horse Bit 1996 collection, she'll also be the face of Armani Beauty by promoting their POWER FABRIC + FOUNDATION. Hanni also stands as the first K-pop artist to represent Armani Beauty.

Other than that, they also collaborated with Apple. While the details of the resulting products haven't been revealed as of yet, fans are extremely excited to find out more about them. Some of their other ambassadorships include Nike, McDonald's Korea, OLENS, LS GRAM, etc.

Given that with every ambassadorship, NewJeans' global influence and exposure continue to grow, fans are excited to see where this will take the group and are also happy to witness their immense growth in such a short period of time.

